The Toronto International Film Festival has announced that Nicholas Stoller’s romantic comedy Bros will be having its global premier at this year’s 47th edition of the festival.

Bros was co-written by Stoller and the comedic mind of Billy Eichner (Impeachment: American Crime Story). Eichner also stars in the film, making history as the first openly gay man to write and star in his own major studio film. This rom-com is also commended for its casting choices, as it is taking a pioneering position as the first feature film featuring a cast that is entirely part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bros has been described as being a swoony and heartfelt comedy which explores how hard it can be to find another person to go through life with. The film’s first trailer showcases its upbeat humor, its romantic premise, and all-star cast, while also tackling how hard it is to form a meaningful relationship with commitment issues in the way.

In Bros, at the heart of the story, Eichner’s character Bobby Leiber falls for Luke Macfarlane’s character Aaron. In the trailer, we learn a little more about these characters; Bobby has a podcast in which he talks about “whatever [he] feels like talking about” while Aaron is “very hot.” While there are sparks between the two, love is nothing if not complicated.

Addressing the legacy of the film, Eichner has shown his awareness and pride in this significant step being taken for the LGBTQ+ community. When the trailer for Bros was released back in May, the writer and actor stated:

“As you know, BROS is historic in several ways. It’s the first gay rom ever released by a major studio, it’s the first major studio film with an all LGBTQ+ cast in all the roles — even the straight roles — and apparently, I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in his own major studio film, which is bizarre and infuriating but somehow true. But aside from all the historic statistics attached to it, what I wanted most of all was to make an authentic, hilarious and heartfelt film about what it’s like to be a single adult gay man attempting a relationship in 2022. I’m prouder of it than anything I’ve ever done – and I hope you’ll be proud of it too.”

Starring alongside Eichner and Macfarlane are Amanda Bearse, Guy Branum, Guillermo Díaz, Dot-Marie Jones, Miss Lawrence, Eve Lindley, TS Madison, Jim Rash, and Monica Raymund. Serving as producers for the film were Stoller, Judd Apatow, and Josh Church, while Eichner and Karl Franke served as executive producers.

Bros is slated for theatrical premiere on September 30. Before that, however, Stoller and Eichner’s comedy will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival which takes place from September 8 to 18. The deadline for purchasing ticket packages for the festival is August 14.

