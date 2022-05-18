After making a great impression at CinemaCon, the full trailer for Nicholas Stoller’s Bros is finally online. The film is the first rom-com about two gay men funded by a major studio, Universal, and features an entire cast of LGBTQ+ actors.

The trailer introduces us to Bobby (Billy Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), two gay men so busy with the chaos of everyday life that they can’t find the time for love. However, fate has a funny way of joining people when they least expected it. So, after Bobby and Aaron unexpectedly cross paths, the two unwillingly start to develop a loving relationship. Bros’ trailer promises the film will be a classic rom-com where two people meet, fall in love, and fight against their feelings while still growing closer. The film will also explore how we focus so much on the constant flow of issues we have to deal with every day, that we often forget to find the time to connect with other people.

While Bros' story might seem familiar, the new trailer also underlines how the film is hilarious. That is no surprise, as Stoller directs Bros from a script he wrote with star Eichner. Stoller previously writing credits include Zoolander 2, Neighbours, and Yes Man, which means he has a lot of experience with successful comedies. And while Bros is the first feature film writing credit for Eichner, the star recently won a Comedy Star of the Year at CinemaCon for his work in the rom-com. That means Bros is a heartwarming tale of two people falling in love that also drops grade-A jokes over the audience all the time. Seriously, what else can we want from a rom-com?

Although Stoller and Eichner aimed at a comedy film, Bros turned out to be a moving story for test audiences, regardless of sexual orientation. Talking with Collider about the positive reception Bros had in testing screenings, Eichner said:

“There just haven't been many movies, especially many comedies, many romantic comedies that centered around a gay couple. So it's new for straight people, and it's new for gay people. There's something about that, and I think really hits people. I've been surprised, delighted, but surprised by how moved people are in addition to laughing more.”

Bros also star Monica Raymund, Harvey Fierstein, Amanda Bearse, Jim Rash, Guillermo Diaz, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone, and longtime The Real Housewives of Atlanta host Miss Lawrence.

Bros hit theaters on September 30. Check out the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Bros:

This fall, Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy. From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller and Judd Apatow, comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness.

