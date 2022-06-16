Right smack dab in the middle of Pride Month, Universal Pictures has just released a new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy, Bros. The film is written by Billy Eichner who also plays the lead role in the first gay rom-com released by a major studio — featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ cast.

Bros tells the story of two gay men who just might fall in love...if they can make time in their very busy schedules. Beloved comedy talent Eichner (Difficult People) stars as Bobby, a man who is working on an LGBTQ+ museum in New York City. His job is, to put it lightly, a bit tough, as he has to wrangle the opinions and perspectives of a quarrelsome group of organizers. Bobby is, above all else, a commitment-phobe. But when he meets the very straight-laced Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) his commitment to singleness might not be so set in stone.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse into Bobby's intense world packed with romantic and professional dilemmas, from deciding whether Abraham Lincoln belongs in an LGBTQ+ museum, to celebrating pride, and, of course, figuring out if you've actually fallen in love with the guy you're seeing. It looks like Bros will be the perfect romantic comedy to round out a very hot summer.

Image via Universal

The new trailer shows us Bobby's journey to maybe falling in love, and falling apart, as his personal and professional projects come to a head. Bros' jam-packed cast includes comedy greats from Community's Jim Rash, Saturday Night Live breakout star Bowen Yang, and stand-up comedian Guy Branum. The film also stars Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Harvey Fierstein, Symone, Eve Lindley, and Dot-Marie Jones.

Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller, who previously worked on Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Stoller also co-wrote the screenplay with Eichner. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller, and Joshua Church. Eichner serves as executive producer on the film.

Bros is set to be released exclusively in theaters on September 30, 2022. Until then you can check out the new trailer for the film below. Just be prepared to take a stance on the lesbian awareness month, versus the bisexual awareness week — Jim Rash can be very persuasive.