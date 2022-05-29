Bros, the upcoming comedy film directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow, is finally scheduled for release after five long years of writing and production. Filled with Apatow’s acclaimed heartfelt, and sometimes vulgar comedy style, Billy Eichner’s snarky, quick-witted quips, and Stoller’s surprisingly raunchy writing, Bros sets out to do what its main character states that he cannot: create a gay rom-com that even a straight man could enjoy. That being said, Bros is about how misrepresented gay culture is in media, and how Bobby, portrayed by Billy Eichner, is the wrong guy to write a gay rom-com, in a gay rom-com written by Billy Eichner.

Bros is a first of its kind in many ways. Stoller, who is known for his work directing the 2008 comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall, helms the upcoming film and has co-written the movie with Billy Eichner. Eichner was approached by Stoller in 2017 and asked to collaborate on the film, which needed an openly gay co-writer, much like the character he portrays in the movie. This is not just any gay rom-com film, though. Bros will be the first gay romantic comedy to come from a major studio that features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast. The writers originally planned to have a famous straight actor play the love interest opposite Eichner, but it was decided that this did not make sense for the story, and worked against what the film was trying to communicate. Once the decision was made to have the character Aaron played by an openly-gay actor, Eichner and Stoller decided to have the entire cast be openly LGBTQ+ actors. This includes those portraying straight roles, reversing the common practice of casting straight actors as queer characters, making a powerful statement, and holding a mirror to how the LGBTQ+ community has been portrayed in media over the years.

When discussing this decision Eichner spoke on the history of LGBTQ+ characters in film and television, stating that the characters are commonly written as the best friend, completely ignored, or often the butt of the joke. In a time of acceptance and openness, doing what has been seen in classic romantic comedies, but with a same-sex couple is a form of radical equality while also being completely unique. It recognizes the differences between cis/hetero experiences and those in the LGBTQ+ community while telling the story in the form of classic romantic-comedy films that the creators hold so dear.

While writing Bros, Eichner was influenced by films he saw with his parents when he was a child, including Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing, and When Harry Met Sally. As a child, Eichner noticed how these films were never about LGBTQ+ characters. Eichner and Stoller attempt to hold themselves to the same standards of those classic romantic comedies, while giving the gay characters, actors, and audiences what they have been missing, and that is being the main character. That is not having the cameras cut away just before things get intimate. That is strolling down the streets and having deep conversations, and emotional moments in the moonlight. That is being more than the effeminate friend with good advice and great fashion. It’s about being seen as a person with unique experiences.

When Will Bros Be Released?

After being pushed back by just one month, the heartfelt, game-changing comedy is scheduled to be released on September 30, 2022.

Where Will You Be Able to Watch Bros?

According to the film's official trailer, Bros will be released only in theaters. It is still unknown when or where Bros will eventually be available to stream or purchase online.

Watch the Bros Trailer

Released by Universal Pictures on May 18, 2022, the Bros trailer, which gives audiences a podcast-narrated outline of the film, is age-restricted on YouTube, so be mindful of where you watch the not-safe-for-work preview.

Who Is Part of Bros' Groundbreaking Cast?

Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a major studio film, portrays the lead character Bobby Leiber, a self-reliant podcaster who works with the National Museum of LGBTQ+ Culture and History. Bobby’s snarky quips and exaggerated eye rolls show how little patience he has for people and their drama. Bobby believes he doesn’t need anyone, but that’s all about to change when his yearning for another teaches him to lean on those around him.

Luke Macfarlane is Aaron, the love interest of Bobby. One fateful night, in true rom-com style, Bobby sees Aaron from across a crowded room. Aaron is ready with quick-witted replies to Bobby’s snarky comments, which is exactly what Bobby needs: someone to push him out of his comfort zone and make him want to be a better man.

Monica Raymund takes on the role of Tina, Bobby’s close straight friend who he discusses his relationship issues with, along with her husband and two young children. Jim Rash portrays a yet-to-be-named bisexual character at the museum who fights for recognition amongst his peers. Dot-Marie Jones takes on the role of a yet-to-be-named lesbian character at the museum who talks to Bobby during a painful emotional breakdown. Other actors featured in the movie include Ts Madison, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, Amanda Bearse, Bowen Yang, Miss Lawrence, Harvey Fierstein, Symone, Eve Lindley, D’Lo Srijaerajah, Benito Skinner, Peter Kim, Becca Blackwell, and Brock Ciarlelli​​​​​​.

What Is the Plot of Bros?

The official film synopsis of Bros is as follows:

“Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.”

Self-assured and self-reliant Bobby Leiber hosts a podcast where he talks about whatever he feels like talking about. While recording an episode Bobby, shares how he was approached by some big-time movie producers who asked him to write a rom-com about a gay couple. Specifically, a gay rom-com that even a straight guy could like and watch with his girlfriend. Bobby, who doesn’t think that this is possible, pitches a few wild ideas to show the producer how absurd this request is. He asks the producer, “Am I going to be in some high-speed chase and then all of a sudden fall in love with Ice Cube?” before an X-rated idea makes the man uncomfortable. The producers want a film that shows that straight relationships and gay relationships are the same. That love is love, is love, which even straight people know is not true. In the LGBTQ+ community, friendships are different, sex lives are different, and relationships are different. Bobby is tired of how Hollywood portrays gay love from the scope of a straight character with cameras pulling away at convenient times just as things start to get a little spicy between two men.

Then, from across a crowded room, Bobby sees someone who gets into his head, and everything changes. He’s willing to go to the gym and deal with the toxic masculinity of men who grunt unnecessarily while they work out. He’s willing to stop and listen. He’s possibly willing to relinquish control. Maybe.

Outside of the podcast, Bobby works with the National Museum of LGBTQ+ History and Culture alongside a group of people advocating for their sub-set of the queer community to be acknowledged amongst each other. The team hosts events, educates community members, and puts together a sickening float for the upcoming pride parade.

The film deals with themes that many straight/cis-gender folks have not had to deal with and might not know exist. Scenes of a Friendsgiving showcase the pain that many LGBTQ+ folks must endure during the holidays and the joy of celebrating with their chosen family. In one scene, Bobby and his coworker are seen physically fighting over a gay pride flag, in which the flag tears, showing a rift between Bobby and some of his fellow queer folk at the museum, and symbolizing a point of disconnect within the community. It showcases the deep amount of support and love born out of the pain of ostracization and the bravery it takes to risk it all and be yourself. In the end, we will have to wait and see if this is a film that straight men can enjoy with their girlfriends.

Shot in New York, Eichner put a great amount of love into the scenes of him and Macfarlane walking around the Upper West Side, similar to how audiences saw Tom Hanks with Meg Ryan, and Jessica Lange alongside Dustin Hoffman in classic rom-com films You’ve Got Mail and Tootsie. Eichner said of filming these scenes “For me to be doing it, but with another man— you’ve just never seen it before produced at this level and with this level of support.” In some ways, it’s a formulaic classic romantic comedy, and in another way, it’s never been done before, making Bros groundbreaking, simultaneously on both levels.

