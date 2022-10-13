Bros, the highly-anticipated and hilarious gay rom-com from producers like Judd Apatow, was released on September 30, 2022. The film follows Bobby, a neurotic host who struggles in the gay dating community until he meets Aaron, a detached lawyer who can be a bit promiscuous.

As they get to know each other, they begin to open up and become more and more infatuated and maybe even in love! The movie is also making history with a cast entirely filled with LGBTQ+ performers, and wow are they talented!

Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner is the mastermind behind this film. As the writer and star of the film, Eichner had to know the ins and outs of the industry quite well in order to put together a film of this capacity. Eichner is a comedian and is best known for his show Billy On The Street, a game show where he interviews people on the street with occasional celebrity appearances.

He has also been seen in Parks and Recreation as Craig Middlebrooks, The Lion King(2019) as the voice of Timon, and co-starred in Difficult People.

Luke MacFarlane

Luke MacFarlane is best known for being an actor in various Hallmark Christmas movies, like Chateau Christmas, Christmas in My Heart, The Mistletoe Promise, and more.

Bros is a significant leap from Hallmark films, and this actor deserves more recognition than he receives. He is going to be seen in Platonic, a new series for AppleTV+ as Charlie.

Brock Ciarlelli

Yet another wonderful actor part of Bros is Brock Ciarlelli. Ciarlelli is best known as Brad Bottig in The Middle, which ran from 2009-2018.

He has also been seen in Valet as Brock, and Untitled The Middle Spin-Off where he reprises his role as Brad Bottig. He will be seen in Glamorous, a new TV series, as a character named Geoffrey.

Monica Raymund

Monica Raymund is an actress best known for her role on Fox’s Lie to Me, where she played Maria “Ria” Torres. She then went on to act in the CBS legal drama The Good Wife as Dana Lodge and then the NBC drama Chicago Fire as Gabriele Dawson. She is currently in the Starz crime series Hightown as Jackie Quiñones.

In Bros, Raymund plays Tina, a close friend of Bobby and mother of two.

Guillermo Díaz

Guillermo Díaz is an actor known for films Half Baked, 200 Cigarettes, and Stonewall. In terms of TV, he is best known for his role on Scandal, where he played Diego “Huck” Muñoz.

He’s made numerous appearances on shows like Law & Order, Weeds, ER, and Girls. Besides appearing in Bros as Edgar, he is currently playing the recurring role of Sergeant Bill Brewster in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Bowen Yang

SNL’s Bowen Yang plays Lawrence Grape, a wealthy LGBTQ+ museum benefactor and friend of Bobby. Yang, as stated before, is currently a cast member at Saturday Night Live and has been seen in Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens as Edmund, The Lost City as Ray the Moderator, and, most recently, Fire Island as Howie.

Yang also is involved with Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which is set to release in 2023.

Ts Madison

Ts Madison is an American reality television personality, actor, and LGBTQ+ activist. She has been starring in her own reality show titled The Ts Madison Experience since 2021, becoming the first black trans woman to star in and executive produce her own reality series.

In Bros, she plays Angela, a member of the board of the LGBTQ+ History Museum.

Guy Branum

In Bros, Guy Branum plays Henry, Bobby’s comrade in the gay dating scene. He often admits to getting with middle-aged men in a self-deprecating and dry tone. Branum is a comedian himself and has performed in a variety of comedy specials.

He was a writer on Q-Force, a story editor on The Mindy Project, and performed on Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration.

Miss Lawrence

Miss Lawrence plays Wanda, another member of the LGBTQ+ History Museum board who brings calmer energy compared to other members.

He first rose to fame as a hairstylist for Sheree Whitfield on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Miss Lawrence is best known for playing Miss Bruce in Star (a TV series) and Miss Freddy in the film The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.

Eve Lindley

Eve Lindley is a trans and Latinx actor best known for her role as Simone in Dispatches From Elsewhere and Faye in After Yang.

In Bros, she plays Tamara, a trans board member of the LGBTQ+ Museum who keeps everyone connected to the public through social media. Lindley is also going to be in the new TheSuper Mario Bros Movie, but her part is still undisclosed.

