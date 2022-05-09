French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin is preparing to unveil his latest cinematic piece, Brother and Sister, at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Starring Melvil Poupaud and Marion Cotillard as the titular characters, the drama will follow the entanglements of two siblings whose relationship has been torn apart by a long-running feud. Golshifteh Farahani will also lead, with an ensemble cast consisting of Benjamin Siksou, Patrick Timsit, Abel Joël Cudennec, Cosmina Stratan, Francis Leplay, Max Baissette de Malglaive, Nicolette Picheral, Clément Hervieu-Léger, and Alexandre Pavloff.

A trailer released ahead of the film’s big-screen reveal brings challenging family dynamics to the forefront between siblings, Alice (Cotillard) and Louis (Poupaud). While visiting her father in the hospital, we see Alice break the ailing man’s heart all over again as she renounces her brother. The mystery behind what truly happened between the two only grows as the trailer rolls along, revealing that maybe fame had some part to play. A successful actress, we see Alice bow to packed theaters while Louis’ talents as a famous teacher and poet are also put on display. But, it seems there’s even more going on behind the familial drama as each sibling faces off against their inner demons. In the end, the horrific accident that may end up claiming the lives of their parents will either bring Alice and Louis out of their hate for one another or further drive a divisive wedge between the two.

No stranger to the world of Cannes, Cotillard returns this year after her last film, Annette, made its debut at the festival in 2021. As for Poupaud, he was most recently seen in 2021’s, The Young Lovers, a French film that pulled its audiences into a thoughtful piece about love. And then, of course, there’s director Desplechin who’s been a regular face at Cannes since his first piece landed there over 30 years ago. Known for wowing the festival’s audiences and critics alike, the drama, heart, and global themes that play out in Brother and Sister are bound to be another winner for the My Golden Days director. Desplechin teamed up with Deception co-writer, Julie Peyr, to pen Brother and Sister.

Check out the trailer for Brother and Sister below and keep scrolling to read the film’s official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis:

Alice and Louis are brother and sister. She is an actress; he was a teacher and poet. For more than 20 years, Alice has hated her brother. In all this time they haven’t seen one another. Then their parents are involved in a serious accident, and the siblings are brought face to face…

