There’s a number of special films celebrating world premieres at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, but one of the very best of the bunch is Clement Virgo’s latest, Brother.

The movie is based on the David Chariandy novel and stars Lamar Johnson as Michael and Aaron Pierre as his older brother, Francis. They’re sons of Caribbean immigrants growing up in Toronto trying to navigate family dynamics, find their place in their community, and also their personal truths and identities. However, those pursuits are rocked by a series of events that change their lives forever.

In celebration of Brother’s big debut at TIFF 2022, Virgo, Johnson, Pierre, Marsha Stephanie Blake who plays Michael and Francis’ mother, Ruth, and Kiana Madeira who steps in as Aisha, a young woman who grows up alongside the brothers, all swung by the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to discuss how this gem of a film came together.

Virgo’s been behind quite a few projects since his feature debut, Rude, but given that Brother is described as a bookend to that first film, I opted to ask Clement for something the director of Rude wouldn’t believe the director of Brother was capable of. Here’s what he said:

“I think with my first film, Rude, I was the star of the movie. What I mean by that is I poured everything into it. With this film, I wanted to have the actors and the movie be the star, and that's the difference I think.”

Mission accomplished! Blake agreed and elaborated:

“It's interesting that he said he was comfortable making us the star. I think that's very truthful. He's not invasive. The way he gives notes, if he even gives you notes, is that it's very quiet. It’s usually on point, not wordy. He's a man of very few words. He doesn't intrude on a moment. If a moment is happening, he'll let it breathe. He'll let it have its life that it needs if it takes a little while. I just felt very, very comfortable with Clement. I told him, I was like, ‘I think you spoiled me for other directors,’ just because it's interesting when you just know that your director implicitly trusts you. He trusts you with the work. He hired you, he knows he hired the person he wants and then he trusts you and lets you live. It's beautiful.”

Not only was there great appreciation for Virgo’s techniques when directing his actors, but the cast also acknowledged how they were able to help bring the best out of each other. For example, in the film's production notes, Madeira mentions that working with Johnson often didn’t feel like acting. How does Johnson’s approach to his craft contribute to sparking such a feeling? Here’s what Madeira said:

“Aside from his talent, obviously, and his craftsmanship, I think that we have a lot of chemistry, so that's always a blessing. You don't know that you're gonna come to set and naturally have chemistry with someone, but I think ultimately it was Lamar's openness, willingness to really go to the depths that were required to tell such an authentic story, his love of the project and his character. And that goes to off set, too. We also had conversations and really got to know each other, which made me feel really safe to trust him. I think that's what it is. Especially when you play a love interest, right? If you don't really know the person that well going into the project, me personally, I want to feel safe at the end of the day and Lamar really made me feel safe to ultimately fall in love through our characters, and it was a joy working with him for that reason, and something that I will always hold really close to my heart.”

As for Pierre, those production notes described him as an actor who could be deeply immersed in his character but while remaining accessible, a combination that can be mighty challenging to maintain. How does Pierre juggle doing both? Here’s what he said:

"That's a really great question, and I wish I knew the answer. I feel like whenever I am fortunate enough to be welcomed aboard on a project, my objective remains the same. My objective is to attempt to be as truthful and honest and authentic as I possibly can be, and I almost set the objective of achieving it perfectly knowing that's not achievable because that way I'm never satisfied and I'm continuously trying to reach something that is unobtainable. So, from the very first day that I get the offer to the very last day on set when I wrap, I'm constantly trying to reach something that I know I can't reach, and that keeps me learning from all of these wonderful people, learning from this incredibly phenomenal filmmaker and learning from the words in the script.”

Eager to hear more from Clement and the cast about their experience bringing Brother to screen? Be sure to check out our full conversation at the top of this article. At this point, Brother does not have distribution, but hopes are high it’ll get snatched up fast and when that happens, we’ll let you know the details.

