From the first trailer until the release of Gladiator II, one thing stands out as the main difference between Ridley Scott's successful sequel and his original Gladiator movie: there is not only one, but two Roman Emperors. Twins Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn) rule together as co-emperors who, despite their hedonistic parties and many gladiatorial games at the Colosseum, aren't exactly loved by the people. But how much of it is actually true according to history, though?

Caracalla and Geta Were Not Twins

The two co-emperors have unique dynamics, being distinctly different from each other while, at the same time, sharing many interests. Geta is the political mind of the duo, whose over-the-top shenanigans keep the people entertained, and he and his brother stable on the throne. Caracalla, on the other hand, seems crazier and quieter, hiding his jealousy of his brother and even claiming Geta tried to suffocate him in the womb. Both of them love gladiator fights, but, in reality, they weren't twins.

Caracalla and Geta were both sons of Emperor Septimius Severus, who was able to pacify the Empire after a period of growing instability that followed Commodus' (Joaquin Phoenix) death. Severus also planned to make stability his lasting legacy by making both his sons his co-emperors before they shared the throne, thus starting the Severan Dynasty. Caracalla, the eldest, and Geta, the youngest, briefly ruled with their father before his death, and then went on to share the throne for less than a year in 211 AD.

The Outcome of Their Sibling Rivalry Was Even Worse Than in the Movie

Septimius Severus may have tried to make Caracalla and Geta get along, but, as soon as he died, the two brothers never shared a room without the presence of their mother, Julia Domna, or their own guards. They lived in constant fear that one would have the other assassinated, and even the imperial palace had to be divided into two separate wings so they didn't have to see each other. They even considered splitting the Empire, but were convinced otherwise by their mother, who ended up doing most of the actual ruling.

In Gladiator II, Macrinus (Denzel Washington) takes advantage of Caracalla's jealousy to influence him to kill Geta and even helps him commit the act. In reality, the whole affair was even more tragic. At the end of 211 AD, Caracalla asked Julia to organize a meeting with Geta in her apartment at the royal palace, knowing it was the only way to see his brother without his guards. It's not known for sure whether Caracalla stabbed Geta himself or if he had someone else kill him, but all accounts reference Geta dying in Julia Domna's arms. This moment went down in history as one of Rome's most infamous and has been portrayed in paintings by iconic artists such as Jacques Louis David and Edward Francis Burney.

Caracalla Met His End Six Years Later

Right after committing fratricide, Caracalla then ordered a damnatio memoriae against Geta, which means that all records of Geta were to be purged. Also, everyone who was connected to Geta was massacred, and his face was even scratched off the Severan Tondo, a famous depiction of their family. Caracalla would then rule Rome by himself for six years, mostly waging war against the Parthian Empire in present-day Turkey, instead of Numidia, like depicted in the film.

While Caracalla was away, Macrinus became a well-known politician, and rumors of a prophecy describing the way he would depose the emperor started going around. When he became aware, Caracalla decided to have Macrinus killed, and Macrinus, knowing he had to act fast, got a friend of his named Martialis to kill Caracalla. Martialis was a disgruntled soldier who was denied the rank of centurion by Caracalla years earlier, and he took advantage of a stop Caracalla made to relieve himself as they were traveling. Ridley Scott is often vocal about how little he cares about historical accuracy, but depicting these events in Gladiator II would probably result in a very different story.

