There are times when one small, seemingly innocuous thing can alter the course of your life forever as if it were fate. For BuzzFeed writer Matt Stopera, everything changed when his phone was stolen in a New York City bar. When he started receiving pictures of a man next to an orange tree a year later, he decided to write an article about the experience, unknowingly beginning a journey that would take him across the world to meet a new friend he could've never expected. Now, his story is about to come to life with the BuzzFeed Studios feature documentary Brother Orange, and Collider is excited to share the official trailer. The footage retraces the steps of his unbelievable journey and the emotional stops along the way ahead of the film's release on digital and cable VOD on January 21.

Stopera opens the trailer by walking through the strange beginnings of his journey, from the phone swipe to the mysterious photos and his article asking the internet about the strange man showing up in his stream. Overnight, he became an internet sensation in China, with people asking him constantly to come to the country and meet his "Brother Orange." Once there, he finally encounters the man, whose real name is Li Hongjun, and forges a bond despite the cultural and language barriers between them. Any unfamiliarity with life in China doesn't stop Stopera from having the time of his life embracing new experiences with his friend of fate. Yet, there was still some hesitancy from the writer to fully open up to Brother Orange as he was afraid of the reaction he'd get from coming out. Through the film, Stopera wrestles with the reality of fate to bring people together as well as his own identity and fame, while bonding with Hongjun over Britney Spears and more.

Brother Orange spans the nine-year friendship between Stopera and Hongjun, from the writer's journey to China to Hongjun's arrival in New York and their eventual reunion after being kept apart by the COVID-19 pandemic. The documentary was a long time coming for BuzzFeed. After Gravitas Ventures acquired the film, director Abe Forman-Greenwald said "The moment I read Matt Stopera’s post about the mysterious man who began showing up in his iPhone photos, I knew I wanted to follow him to China to see how this story might unfold." It ended up becoming a near-decade-long venture for him that is finally bearing fruit. Interest in the article was so high that, at one point in 2016, a scripted film was also optioned at Warner Bros. with The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons playing Stopera. Forman-Greenwald added about the experience:

"The origin of Matt and Brother Orange’s friendship was so improbable that I might not believe it if I hadn’t seen it with my own two eyes (and one camera). This film will take viewers on the same unlikely journey that I got to see firsthand, one that changed me for the better and has become a big part of my life over the past decade. To borrow a popular BuzzFeed phrase, seeing Matt and Brother Orange’s unique bond grow deeper love time helped ‘restore my faith in humanity.’”

'Brother Orange' Is the Latest Big Documentary to Come From BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed has grown far beyond the listicles, quizzes, and other viral content they were originally known for to also become a production powerhouse. Through their in-house BuzzFeed Studios, they've delivered both documentaries and scripted features based on their own IPs, including Netflix's Follow This, Discovery+'s The Rise & Fall of LulaRoe, Sky's Once Upon A Time in Londongrad, and the Freevee films Puppy Love and EXmas. Next year in March, the company will debut its next big feature, F Marry Kill, a horror-comedy starring Lucy Hale and Virginia Gardner as friends trying to determine who among the former's previous dates is a serial killer threatening their town. With Brother Orange, BuzzFeed plays host to Forman-Greenwald's feature directorial debut after his previous work as a producer on Big Mouth.

Brother Orange premieres on digital and cable VOD on January 21. Check out the trailer in the player above and see the poster below.