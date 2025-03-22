Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub sat with Brother Verses Brother's Ari and Ethan Gold, Lara Louise and Brian Bell at SXSW 2025.

The Gold brothers talk about the challenges of a one-shot film, finding inspiration for the music and creating a family production.

Bell and Louise praise the film's use of a natural San Francisco and discuss playing versions of themselves.

Pushing boundaries and creating something wholly unique is always difficult to do, but the Gold Brothers, Ari and Ethan Gold, manage to achieve this in their insightful, self-referential film, Brother Verses Brother. Inspired by Francis Coppola's Live Cinema, the film follows two brothers on a foggy evening in San Francisco who are searching for their father as darkness encroaches on them—this is all done through one shot, filled with music and emotions.

They both star as the two leading combative brothers, one who pursues love and excitement while the other wants to dissolve into his music, but Ari Gold also stands in as the director while Ethan Gold writes and composes the music and score. They are also joined by Lara Louise, Brian Bell, Tongo Eisen-Martin (current poet laureate of San Francisco), John Flanigan, and even their real father, Herbert Gold. Featuring multiple debut performances and touching on the roots of Beat poetry in San Francisco, the city becomes the perfect backdrop to the throes of brotherhood, family, and music.

Premiering at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025, Brother Verses Brother's Ari and Ethan Gold, Louise, and Bell sat with Steve Weintraub at Collider's Media Studio at the Cinema Center in Austin. They talk about the quirks of creating a one-shot film, like nearly being hit by oncoming traffic, including injuries in the story, treating the camera as a character, and capturing the natural atmosphere of a "controlled real life" in San Francisco's bars. Music is also an instrumental aspect to the story, and Ethan Gold reveals his inspirations for his score. You can hear about the experience of creating a "musical odyssey" straight from the cast and crew in the video above, or you can also follow along via the transcript below.

'Brother Verses Brother' Is A "One-Shot Musical Odyssey"

"This movie was done as an improvised, one-shot experience for the audience."

Image via SXSW

COLLIDER: No one watching this will have seen the movie yet. So, what do you want to tell people about it?

ARI GOLD: Brother Versus Brother is a one-shot musical odyssey about twin brothers, and we play these brothers, my brother and I. My brother there. My twin brother Ethan and I play dueling musical twins who have an agenda to maybe get a gig, maybe find love in the streets of San Francisco while our father, who is possibly dying, has gone missing.

He is going like this while you’re talking.

ARI GOLD: Oh, he is telling me to shut up?

No, no, no [Laughs]. He’s just having fun.

ARI GOLD: We're doing our Gallagher brothers' routine. We got in a fight yesterday. Actually, it's the first time you almost punched me.

Wait, is this true?

ETHAN GOLD: I told him that next time, he was going to get it in the face.

ARI GOLD: Well, Brother Verses Brother is a pun. It's the combat of brothers and siblings and people who love each other. It's also the word verses, as in poetry verses and musical verses. This movie was done as an improvised, one-shot experience for the audience in the sense that the movie starts, there are no cuts, and you travel with us through the streets of San Francisco where we encounter Louise, AKA Lara Louise, and Brian and the poet laureate of San Francisco. We did this all in real life in the real city. But it's not a documentary; it's a performance in the real world.

'Brother Verses Brother' Creates "Controlled Real Life" in San Francisco Bars

"The camera operator has to dance and act with us."

Image by Photagonist

I have so many questions because I really want to know: what day of the week did you shoot this? What time of the day?

ARI GOLD: [Laughs] It was late afternoon. We wanted to start with a foggy San Francisco day: those days where you have a mix of fog and sun, and then, as night falls, it becomes romantic. As darkness comes and our father is still missing, the darkness and fear about his loss takes over. It takes place at a beautiful time between, let's say, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

People are going to watch this and wonder how many are things set up in the bar and other places that you go to. How much is everyone in those establishments aware of what's happening? How much is it this is really happening?

ARI GOLD: I would say in terms of the street, the street was 100% real. We weren't scheduling cars to go by, we weren't blocking traffic, we were just shooting in the street. The bars were a mix, so some people were with us and were aware of the camera. Other people just walked into the bar and if we got the chance to, we'd say, “Hey, there's a camera on, please don't look at it.” It's a mix. One of the bars was fully unaware of what we were about to do. It's real life. It's controlled real life.

Each scene had a very clear structure between us that we all understood, and between the camera operator, who I saw as one of the actors in the sense that that's a character that's moving through the scene. When you do something without cuts, you can't have a close-up. You can't have a wide shot. You can't cut to somebody holding a pencil. You just have that one thing, so the camera operator has to dance and act with us and create that close-up or move away from us based on what emotionally is happening in the scene. All that was planned as well as we could, but then reality creates a different experience.

Ari Gold and Lara Louise Nearly Get Hit By a Car During Filming

"I think it looks as real as it was."