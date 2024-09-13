It's time to meet the Brothers in the first images of the upcoming Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin comedy. Entertainment Weekly shared a preview of Max Barbakow's new film, which stars the four-time Emmy winner and the Oscar nominee as twin brothers who go on a wild and wacky road trip for the score of a lifetime. The dynamic duo of Avengers: Infinity War co-stars will also meet a few colorful characters along the way, played by beloved actors Glenn Close and Brendan Fraser. Originally in development under Legendary Pictures, as first announced in 2019, the film was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios and will be brought to select theaters on October 10 before coming to Prime Video on October 17.

Although they're twins, the titular Brothers are on quite different paths heading into the story. Brolin plays Moke, an ex-con who is trying his best to stay on the straight and narrow until his whirlwind of a brother Jady (Dinklage) re-enters his life with the promise of one last big heist. Suddenly, they're thrust back into the game together, going on a classic buddy road trip that sees them evading cops, getting into shootouts, encountering their overbearing mother Cath (Close), and ultimately trying to mend their broken bond before they decide to kill each other. It's built not unlike the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito-led Twins with all the trappings of a buddy comedy that very quickly goes off the rails and explores the weird hierarchy dynamics of families.

The images give a peek at the sort of trouble Dinklage and Brolin's characters get into throughout their cross-country journey. Close's Cath gets in a lot of the fun, falling asleep in the car with them and seemingly performing on-stage with her two sons in an awkward scene for Moke. Like them, she's no saint either, showing up in a prison jumpsuit at one point as she appears to have lunch with them. Given the brothers are on the wrong side of the law, they run into plenty of issues with the cops, including one played by the Best Actor winner Fraser, who is seen zip-tying Dinklage's hands together after a bloody scuffle. The star-studded cast will also feature Taylour Paige, Jennifer Landon, and M. Emmet Walsh in one of his final performances.

Barbakow Mixed Extreme Silliness With a Personal Touch in 'Brothers'

The story for Brothers, which was born out of a simple remark about the similar size of Dinklage and Brolin's heads, comes from Tropic Thunder writer Etan Cohen with frequent Dinklage collaborator Macon Blair penning the screenplay. It marks a big step up for Barbakow, who garnered plenty of acclaim for his debut feature Palm Springs with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. Working with a "murderer's row" of talent on only his second feature was a daunting task, but he says it was made easier by the completely silly tone on set. He recalled a few of the cast members' antics to Entertainment Weekly, from Brolin chasing down Dinklage in a technocrane to Close mooning her co-stars. However, there's also a personal core to the story that draws from the director's experience growing up as the youngest child and adds some reliability to the laughs.

"Like Josh Brolin in this movie, I'm a younger brother in my family dynamic. So it's really an opportunity to continue to chase my sensibility and also explore a different part of myself, because Palm Springs was very personal, as well. This really was all about distilling the story of this dysfunctional family, which I think everybody could relate to, through the lens of a caper heist."

Brothers arrives in theaters for a limited run on October 10 before coming to Prime Video on October 17. Check out the images in the gallery above.

