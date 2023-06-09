If there’s one thing fans of Game of Thrones miss is the weekly dose of Peter Dinklage that the HBO series provided. The good thing is, after playing absolute fan-favorite Tyrion Lannister for eight seasons, the four-time Emmy winner has kept himself pretty busy with different projects, and the actor himself revealed to Collider during a Transformers: Rise of the Beasts press tour that we’re about to see a whole new side of him.

In an interview with our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, Dinklage took a couple of minutes to talk about Brothers, an upcoming movie he’s set to star alongside Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame). Dinklage revealed that the idea for the story came from quite an unexpected — and hilarious — situation. We don’t know much about the movie except for the fact that Brolin and Dinklage play siblings, and the actor also mentioned that he thinks this is all part of the fun:

“I like keeping everything under wraps because it's just fun. Nobody knew what a C-3PO was when I was a kid until you saw him in the theaters, and it's like, ‘Whoa!’ Now, you know, everybody knows so much about a movie before we see it – not that this movie is ‘Star Wars.’ Me and Josh Brolin play brothers, and the origin of this, of how we made this movie, is we pitched it to studios because a friend of his said, ‘You and Dinklage both have really big heads, you guys should play brothers.’ And he called me up, and he was like, 'My friend said this, you wanna play?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, movies have been made for less ideas than that, this is perfect,’ and I was a huge fan of Josh's work.”

All We Know About Brothers Is That It Will Be Funny

In the same interview, Dinklage also revealed that he’ll get to tickle his funny bone on screen, since Brothers is a comedy. The actor has tapped into his comedy skills before, but considering that Brothers has a story by Etan Cohen (Idiocracy, Tropic Thunder), we’ll probably see Dinklage going to some unexpected places on screen. Brothers also stars Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Glenn Close (Tehran), Taylour Page (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and Joshua Mikel (The Walking Dead). The screenplay is written by Macon Blair (Reservation Dogs), and Max Barbakow (Palm Springs) directs.

While we wait for more details about Brothers, you can catch Dinklage in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, where he lends his voice to Scourge. The blockbuster premieres on June 9. You can watch what he had to say below and look for more from our exclusive interview soon.