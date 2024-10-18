Another high-octane comedy is now available on streaming with an impressive ensemble. Brothers, loosely inspired by 1988's Twins starring Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, will follow two non-identical twins who once again dodge bullets and go against the law to orchestrate a heist. Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage play the siblings in this action-packed comedy helmed by Max Barbakow. The film not only focuses on how the duo pulls off this high-stakes mission, but it also develops their relationship with each other and their mother. In case you are hoping for another title that will make you laugh and grasp your attention with its stuntwork, here is everything you need to know about this project before hitting the play button.

7 When Will 'Brothers' Come Out?

Rest assured, the wait time to watch Brothers is finally over, since the movie is out today, October 17, 2024. After a limited theatrical run that started on October 10, the crime comedy led by Dinklage and Brolin is now available to stream worldwide. Before the film hit theaters and streaming, Collider hosted an exclusive early screening with director Max Barbakow in attendance for a Q&A that took place afterward. The event happened on October 9, with several moviegoers in Los Angeles getting to laugh at the goofy siblings running against the laws.

6 Where Is 'Brothers' Streaming?

Brothers is streaming on Prime Video, which seems like a fitting home for it, considering that Brolin starred in the platform's series Outer Range. The streaming service also features several other comedies, including Ricky Stanicky and Jackpot!, which came out earlier this year. If you aren't a Prime Video subscriber yet, you can become one by paying $8.99 per month for the plan with ads. The ad-free option costs a few dollars extra per month, with a total of $11.99. It is also possible to get access to Prime Video through an Amazon Prime membership for a monthly cost of $14.99.

5 Watch the Trailer for 'Brothers'

The official trailer for Brothers is just a taste of the chaos present in the crime caper. Released on September 17, the clip begins with Jady Munger walking back and forth in his cell and is then attacked by James Farful, reminding the protagonist that he still owes him some emeralds. As the narration clarifies, Jady comes from a long line of criminals, and his twin brother Moke is his ultimate partner in crime. However, given that the latter is on his way to becoming a father, he is essentially tired of stealing and going on car chases.

It takes a bit of convincing before Moke agrees to participate in one last heist. In order for everything to go as planned, the brothers request help from their mother, who they haven't seen in years. With the family reunited and ready to retrieve emeralds worth over 4 million dollars. The stakes are high and the road to orchestrating the heist will be bumpy according to the trailer, making viewers wonder if the brothers will successfully accomplish their next big mission.

4 Who Stars in 'Brothers'?

The pull-factor to this comedy is its star-studded cast. Peter Dinklage plays Jady, the mastermind behind this high-stakes heist. The Emmy-winning actor is primarily known for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones. Since the series came to an end in 2019, he has starred in other productions, such as Joe Wright's musical adaptation of Cyrano and The Hunger Games prequel entitled The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Dinklage also starred opposite his Brothers co-star, Josh Brolin, in Avengers: Infinity War.

Brolin plays Moke, the sibling who feels reluctant about being pulled back into criminal activity after leaving that lifestyle behind to start a family. The actor has been under the spotlight ever since the '80s when he had his big break in The Goonies. His most well-known roles include Llewelyn Moss in No Country for Old Men (which marked the actor's resurgence in Hollywood), Dan White in Milk, and Thanos in the MCU.

Aside from the leads, the film also stars Glenn Close as Moke and Jady's mother, who reconnects with them to enact the jewel heist. Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser plays James Farful, a corrections officer who is keeping an eye on Jady to see if he will uphold his end of the bargain. Taylour Paige plays Moke's wife, Marisa Tomei plays a prison correspondent that is close to Jady, and late actor M. Emmet Walsh plays James' father.

3 What Is 'Brothers' About?

Here is the official synopsis, provided by Prime Video:

"Brothers tells the story of a reformed criminal (Josh Brolin) whose attempt at going straight is derailed when he reunites with his sanity-testing twin brother (Peter Dinklage) on a cross-country road trip for the score of a lifetime. Dodging bullets, the law, and an overbearing mother along the way, they must heal their severed family bond before they end up killing each other."

2 Who Made 'Brothers'?

As previously mentioned, Barbakow is the director of Brothers, which is his anticipated follow-up to Palm Springs. After working on the rom-com, he was eager to dip his toes into another project that also had a comedic tone, but wasn't as similar to the time-loop love story. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Prime Video original's release, he spoke about how the script was a callback to the humor of his first feature film, but its plot is drastically different. He also shared that the sibling dynamic between Moke and Jady connected to him on a personal level, due to his family dynamics growing up:

"Like Josh Brolin in this movie, I'm a younger brother in my family dynamic, so it's really an opportunity to continue to chase my sensibility and also explore a different part of myself, because Palm Springs was very personal, as well. This really was all about distilling the story of this dysfunctional family, which I think everybody could relate to, through the lens of a caper heist."

The script was written by Etan Cohen and Macon Blair, who were able to calibrate the film's level of comedy and action due to their previous work. Cohen has vast experience writing comedic titles, coming up with the screenplays for Men in Black 3 and Get Hard. As for Blair, he has written more action than comedy in the past and is credited as a writer on both 57 Seconds and Small Crimes.

Cohen, Blair, Brolin, and Dinklage also worked as producers, alongside Jessica Derhammer (Dune), David Ginsberg (American Dreamer), Joshua Grode (Enola Holmes), Andrew Lazar (American Sniper), and Trish 'The Dish' Stanard (The Vampire Diaries).

1 When and Where Was 'Brothers' Filmed?

Filming took place from September to November 2021 in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Although behind-the-scenes footage didn't come out during the production process, now that the film is out, audiences who know the city well might be able to spot a few of the locations used for some of the scenes.