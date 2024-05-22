The Big Picture Brolin and Dinklage team up in the comedy "Brothers," streaming on Prime Video Oct 17.

The Josh Brolin/Peter Dinklage buddy comedy Brothers is headed to theaters and streaming this fall. Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the film from Legendary Pictures, and will stream the movie worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on October 17. The Hollywood Reporter also has the news that the film will be released in select theaters two weeks earlier, on October 1.

In the film, Brolin will play a reformed ex-con who has to team up with his intolerable twin brother (Dinklage) to land the score of their lifetimes. Along the way, they've got to deal with cops, crooks, and - worst of all - their mother. As revealed in a Collider interview with Dinklage earlier this year, the movie's genesis was unusual: "Me and Josh Brolin play brothers, and the origin of this, of how we made this movie, is we pitched it to studios because a friend of his said, ‘You and Dinklage both have really big heads, you guys should play brothers.’ And he called me up, and he was like, 'My friend said this, you wanna play?' And I was like, ‘Yeah, movies have been made for less ideas than that, this is perfect,’ and I was a huge fan of Josh's work.”

Who Are the Other Creatives Behind 'Brothers'?

Close

In addition to Brolin and Dinklage, Brothers boasts a star-studded cast. The mismatched duo will also encounter Glenn Close (The Wife), Brendan Fraser (KIllers of the Flower Moon), Taylour Paige (Zola), and Jennifer Landon (Yellowstone) over the course of the film. It will also feature one of the final performances from legendary character actor M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple). The film was directed by Max Barbakow (Palm Springs); the script is by Macon Blair (I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore), from a story by Etan Coen (Get Hard).

Both Dinklage and Brolin have busy dance cards in the year ahead. Dinklage stars as The Toxic Avenger in the Troma Films remake, which premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, and is slated to voice Dr. Dillamond in the hotly-anticipated two-part big-screen adaptation of Wicked. He will also star in the Western The Thicket. Brolin stars in the second season of the sci-fi Western Outer Range, which premiered this month, and will star alongside Julia Garner in Weapons, Zach Cregger's followup to the horror hit Barbarian.

Brothers will be released in select theaters on October 1, and on Prime Video on October 17. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.