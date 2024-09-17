Prime Video is gearing up for a road trip with Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage with the official trailer for their new buddy comedy, Brothers. Hailing from Palm Springs breakout director Max Barbakow, the new movie pairs the gruff, Oscar-nominated Avengers: Endgame and Outer Range star with the four-time Game of Thrones Emmy winner for a chaotic life-changing journey together to steal their last big score. Just like their appearances, however, the two could not be more dissimilar, setting the twins up for some trouble as they confront their overbearing mother, the police, and their broken bond.

Brothers is about family at its heart, as it follows the younger, meeker brother Moke (Brolin), an ex-con trying to leave the criminal life behind. He re-encounters his whirlwind twin Jady (Dinklage), who reels him back in with the promise of a heist of a lifetime and re-opens some old wounds in the process. Though the two initially seem like they won't survive the road trip together without killing each other, they'll work throughout the film to mend the relationship they once had and try to live like a somewhat normal family. With their mother Cath (Glenn Close) joining in the journey and taking part in their hijinks, they have a chance to explore the hierarchy of their family dynamic and heal some old wounds. It's just a matter of whether they'll end their journey in prison or not.

In addition to Brolin, Dinklage, and Close, Barbakow's action comedy brings together some big-name Hollywood talent for the supporting cast. Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser joins as a police officer named Farful, as seen in the first look images, gives Jady a tough time while Taylour Paige reunites with her The Toxic Avenger remake co-star Dinklage. Rounding out the call sheet are legendary character actor M. Emmet Walsh and Yellowstone alum Jennifer Landon.

Who Else Is Working on 'Brothers'?

In a previous interview for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Dinklage revealed that the origin of Brothers stemmed back to a remark a friend of Brolin's made to him about the similar size of their heads. The joke became a full-fledged story with help from Tropic Thunder writer Etan Cohen. Macon Blair, who directed Dinklage and Paige in The Toxic Avenger and recently co-starred with him in the dark western The Thicket, penned the screenplay and served as an executive producer with Trish Stanard. Both Dinklage and Brolin also served as producers with Andrew Lazar and David Ginsberg.

Brothers will enjoy a brief theatrical run starting October 10 before hitting Prime Video on October 17. Check out the trailer in the player above.

