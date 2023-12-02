The Big Picture Bruce Campbell isn't worried about AI taking over the world because he's seen its limitations in image generation and article writing.

Campbell believes AI can be helpful as long as it works in his favor, jokingly referring to booking hotels as a potential problem that needs to be solved.

Despite the fears of others, Campbell is confident in facing the future with AI.

While many creatives and actors in Hollywood are sweating out the rise of AI, Bruce Campbell is as cool as a cucumber. The iconic actor cemented his perceived chill and laid-back vibes in a recent interview with Collider’s Robert Taylor. The pair were primarily chatting about The Evil Dead star’s latest gig as the host of Discontinued, a new nostalgic Fubo series that reminds audiences of products, fads, and other throwbacks from yesteryear. The series also leans into the idea that artificial intelligence will lead to the end of the world as we know it, but Campbell says that, in his opinion, this couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Flatly stating his stance, Campbell says, “I do not share the same paranoia that my show does.” Fair enough! Digging into precisely why he couldn’t care less about the A.I. boom, Campbell continues,

I d--ked around with some A.I. image generating. I said, ‘Bruce Campbell in an action movie.’ And, oh my god, the images that came up. They can’t do fingers! I said, ‘Bruce Campbell in an action movie called Death in the Afternoon’ or whatever. They can’t do English letters! At least, not the program I was using.

On top of not being worried about his job being taken over by bots, Campbell’s comments seem to reveal that he’s also not concerned about how artificial intelligence could affect the writing industry, saying,

And I now know when an article is written by A.I. It’s this really flowery language that adds up to nothing. It’s the weirdest thing. Thank god, they started to put a little disclaimer now on some articles, saying that it’s been written with the help of A.I. Which means what? You fed it through to see what it thought? Maybe a few tweaks here and there.

Bruce Campbell is Going to Make Technology Work For Him

Image via Marvel Studios

At the end of the day, Campbell refuses to feel the same paranoia that many others have about where the road of A.I. is leading us, saying, “I don’t fear it yet. I think it’s way more prevalent than we realize, and it goes beyond the ‘Say ‘yes’ for help. Say ‘no’ to be transferred. Say ‘help’ for agent.’ I think it’s way past that.” Campbell goes on to say that he doesn’t see a threat in the artificial intelligence boom as long as it works in his favor, adding,

But I think I’m actually fine with it taking over the world if it’ll let me book my own hotel room or suggest the best hotel room based on my criteria. If it works for me - okay! But this whole ‘take over the world’... if it’s programmed to do that, it will? Am I so foolish to think that you have to type in ‘take over the world’ for it to take over the world? Or is it these behavioral algorithms that you program? I mean, I don’t know any of this crap, thank god!

With Campbell as our fearless leader, we happily take a brave step into the future, also shrugging off the possible overlord power that artificial intelligence could become in the approaching years. Check out the trailer for Discontinued below and catch the series on Fubo’s Maximum Effort Channel.

Watch Now