Spooky season means new collectibles for all your favorite horror franchises. Funko has been at the center of the genre collecting space over the last decade with their Pop figures covering beloved series like Halloween, The Exorcist, and The Conjuring. However, one of the most beloved backwoods supernatural haunts to come out of the 80s was Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead. That campy horror nightmare spawned a franchise and one of the most iconic “final dudes” of the genre, Ash Williams, played by the legendary Bruce Campbell. Now Ash is back fighting the Deadites with a stunning new Army of Darkness Funko Pop.

The GameStop exclusive Pop, a part of Funko’s popular DVD covers line, depicts the version of Army of Darkness’ classic poster art that was on the film’s physical media release. The scene has a ripped Ash with his shirt torn off and his famous chainsaw hand at the ready standing on some tires as the Deadites start coming out of the ground. Embeth Davidtz’s Sheila is behind Ash. The figure, encased in a hard plastic shell, is of Ash in that same stunning pose. The figure is currently retailing at $24.99 USD, but GameStop Pro Members can save $1 on that groovy price.

What Is ‘Army of Darkness’ About?

Acting as the third film in Raimi's original Evil Dead trilogy, the 1992 period horror comedy saw Ash Williams trapped in Medieval times. From there, Ash must go on a scary yet epic quest to find the Book of the Dead, aka the Necronomicon, to get back to his own times. However, it's never that simple with this wacky fish out of water, as the Deadites rise again. The only one that can stop them is Ash, whose lovable selfishness is fighting with the literal fate of the world. While the first two Evil Dead films are arguably more influential on pop culture, Raimi and Campbell went for broke on Army of Darkness.

The result is a fast-paced creative fever dream that's a blend of horror and comedy and is even more deadly the third time around. Things like the stop-motion effects, Campbell’s continued brilliant physical comedy, and the expanded Evil Dead lore make this such a horrific joy to rewatch. The universe has since continued on with TV shows like Ash vs The Evil Dead and films like Evil Dead 2013 and Evil Dead Rise, all genre gems in their own right. That being said, the uniqueness of Army of Darkness remains next to none. Its charming medieval horror has made it remain a cult classic three decades later.

Where's ‘Army of Darkness’ Streaming?

Army of Darkness is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The original trailer can be viewed below. Before your next Evil Dead marathon this Halloween, you can find Ash Williams’ Army of Darkness Funko Pop DVD cover at your local GameStop store or on their website. You can also read up on the future of the franchise here.

Army of Darkness A time-warped hero must retrieve the Necronomicon and battle an army of the undead to return home. Facing off against legions of evil, the chainsaw-armed Ash Williams leads medieval forces into battle, blending horror and slapstick comedy in this cult classic. Release Date February 19, 1993 Director Sam Raimi Cast Bruce Campbell , ian abercrombie , Embeth Davidtz , Marcus Gilbert , Richard Grove Runtime 81 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Writers Sam Raimi , Ivan Raimi Budget $11 million Studio(s) Renaissance Pictures , Dino De Laurentiis Corporation Distributor(s) Universal Pictures prequel(s) The Evil Dead (1981) , Evil Dead 2 Expand

Watch on Prime Video