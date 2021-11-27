He also talks about why he wanted to do a Hallmark movie, his first impression of Sam Raimi when they met years ago, and ‘Evil Dead Rise.’

The horror comedy Black Friday shows what can happen when crazed holiday shoppers looking for a good deal actually turn into literal monsters on a murderous rampage. When a group of toy store employees show up for work on Thanksgiving night so that they can have the store ready to open at midnight for the busiest shopping day of the year, they quickly find themselves in a battle for their lives, led by a store manager (Bruce Campbell) who would rather hide behind them until he can run for the exit.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, Campbell talked about how nice it’s been to be a working actor during the pandemic, what it felt like to finally get back into production again, the fun of playing a character who’s a coward, and getting to work with practical effects. He also talked about why he wanted to do a Hallmark movie, where he played half of a music duo with Peter Gallagher, his first impression of Sam Raimi when the met so many years ago, why he decided to retire Ash as a character, and continuing the franchise with Evil Dead Rise.

Collider: At a time when a lot of people really wanted to find a way to get back to work and get things back up and into production again, you’ve been quite busy, in 2020 and now 2021. How has it felt to not only be working, but to be doing such a wide variety of projects?

BRUCE CAMPBELL: It’s good. When the pandemic hit, I thought, “Okay, here we go. Let’s see how long this is gonna last.” The nice thing is that people in the film business are used to going for long periods without being employed. We have a slightly better skill set to manage the heartache and disappointment of jobs falling through, and things like that. But it’s a good ode to my people in the entertainment industry. We’re very resilient and we’re very determined. There’s a lot of tough people in the industry. They’re hard to crack. They’re hard to beat. They’re very resilient. That’s what was nice.

So, the work started again, and when it started, it started strong. During the pandemic, even though the entertainment business was considered non-essential, I call major bullshit on that. People watched every movie ever made, they listened to every podcast, they read every magazine and every book, and listened to every album. There was nothing left. So, we had to not only get to work, but we had to really get to work to fill this great void of product. I think everyone did a pretty good job coming back. I don’t think I’ve ever been busier.

There was that period of time, after everything had shut down, where people wondered if things would ever go back into production because they didn’t know how it was going to work? Does it give you a new appreciation for actually getting to continue to do what you love, once things had gone back into production again?

CAMPBELL: Oh, hell yeah. I remember driving on the L.A. freeways and watching what they call a honey wagon go by. It’s these little single individual dressing rooms clog up back lots and cause nothing but traffic problems, but I was like, “Yeah, we’re back!” I saw a truck driving around with a company logo on it and I saw a Paramount grip truck going by, and I was like, “Yeah, those are my peeps. We’re back!” Normally, they would just be an annoyance on the road because they’re these lumbering and annoying vehicles. Now, I’m like, “No, these are good.”

I love that Black Friday is a Thanksgiving horror comedy because it feels like Thanksgiving movies are a forgotten genre because people focus on Halloween and Christmas. Did you realize that at all, when this came your way? Were you like, “Okay, I’m going to lead the way in Thanksgiving movies”?

CAMPBELL: No, this was just judged on its own merit as an entertaining script that had some interesting sociological aspects to it, on top of everything else. It was funny, and I could play a guy that was not anywhere even remotely related to Ash. I got to grow a manager’s mustache, wear a bow tie, and be a fucking coward. I was like, “Where do I sign up?”

You’ve previously talked about how you wanted to make sure that the director knew that he was not hiring Ash. As a result of that, was there anything that you wanted changed with the character? Was there anything that you specifically wanted to add or remove, to make sure he was a different guy?

CAMPBELL: No, it was just the approach. When we would block a scene, I made sure that my character, if he was in trouble, was either behind somebody or the closest to the door. It was stuff like that, that any actor would do to prep their character. It’s fun to play a guy who’s a coward.

Especially because you’ve been known, a time or two, to be the hero of the story, or at least the one who’s resourceful enough to make it through. From Evil Dead to Burn Notice to The Adventures of Brisco County Jr., you’ve been the guy that saves people. What did you most enjoy about playing someone like this, and getting to have that change of pace? Did it feel weird to play someone like Jonathan Wexler?

CAMPBELL: Not for an actor. It’s probably gonna be weirder for people who think I’m Ash. It’s not weird for an actor to put on a cardigan and a bow tie and act like a nerd. That’s not really weird. It’s really perception. We’re gonna be challenging people’s perceptions, but I think that’s good too. They’ll know pretty soon that I’m not the guy to save today. The sooner they learn that, the better. But it’s okay to fuck with that concept. We’re acting. We’re human beings, so we like a little bit of variety, and this was a nice change of pace.

Have you ever seen or experienced an insane Black Friday sale, like in this film? Have you had any personal experience with how crazy they can be?

CAMPBELL: You will not catch me within 10 miles of a Toys R Us on Black Friday. There’s just not a chance in hell. I’m not a crowd person, for one, and I’m not an unruly crowd person, on top of that. Things can get out of hand when you have big, aggressive mobs. No way, man. I have no stories, thank God.

What’s fun about this movie is that this is the picture you have in your head of what Black Friday is like, minus the zombies.

CAMPBELL: That’s right. It’s a funny concept. No one’s really done it before. I’m surprised that the title hasn’t been used before. So it’s good. I have high hopes for this movie. When an actor works on a movie, they don’t know. It could be Star Wars, or it could never see the light of day. I’m just glad it’s gonna be in theaters, and then people can find it streaming.

You have such an interesting group of actors and characters in this. What did you enjoy about working with this cast?

CAMPBELL: It’s fun to intersect with actors. I had not worked with any of them before. I’d worked with Bob Kurtzman, who did the special effects. Bob and I go back to the Evil Dead 2, 35 years ago. But the other actors were all new to me. I had not met them, but they have their own followings and have been in their own movies. It’s just great to intersect, and compare stories and experiences. Actors love sitting around and telling stories about making movies, and these guys were no different. Devon [Sawa] has his own following. People get excited, whenever I tell them that he’s in the movie, and that’s nice to see. We’re just actors, and this was the job at hand. It’s a distant memory now.

What do you enjoy about getting to work with the practical effects and the makeup? That must be so helpful and fun to be able to interact with.

CAMPBELL: That’s right. One advantage of low budget movies is that they don’t have a lot of money to do digital stuff, so it has to be real. In this case, we all had plenty to look at because the monsters were pretty much guys in makeup. Sometimes that helps, but sometimes it’s actually harder. The Marvel guys are all looking at tennis balls on sticks [and they have to imagine it all]. You don’t see anything. So, I think we have an advantage, having not as much money.

I was delighted to learn that you had also done a Hallmark holiday movie, with One December Night.

CAMPBELL: Oh, yeah, baby! I either do Hallmark or unrated.

Were you surprised that a project like that came your way? What is the appeal of doing something like that for you, when you know there won’t be any blood and guts involved?

CAMPBELL: The appeal is everything. My wife explained it very succinctly. There was another little independent project that was rolling around, at the same time. She went, “Okay, Bruce, let’s compare the two. This little indie darling over here won’t pay you anything and it probably won’t see the light of day. This, on the other hand, they’ll actually pay you like an adult, there’s actually an air date, and everyone knows what Hallmark is. This is not a hard decision, Bruce.” I was like, “Okay, okay, okay, okay.” I would do another one, in a second, because it’s people standing around and having nice conversations.

I mentioned Hallmark to a jaded filmmaker buddy of mine. I said, “Hey, you’ll never believe that I’m doing Hallmark,” expecting for him to mock me. And he said, “Let me tell you, Hallmark plays by the rules.” I said, “What does that mean?” He said, “All of the characters, they set them up, they create the problem in act 1, they confront the problem in act two, and they resolve the problem in act three. By the end of a Hallmark movie, your problems will be solved.” I was like, “Yeah, okay. I guess I never thought of it that way.” It was a very pleasant experience, as you can imagine. The only thing unpleasant is shooting a holiday movie in August. That gets old, when they put you in a sweater and have you make your scarf a little tighter around your neck.

How was the experience of getting to be a music duo with Peter Gallagher?

CAMPBELL: Well, he’s got actual experience. I called him Broadway Joe, when we were shooting. He’s done song and dance stuff, and I haven’t sung a note in anything. I’m not a singer. I don’t play guitar. I tried to make that as clear as I could when they hired me. I was like, “You’re hiring an actor. Warning, actor only.” So, I learned to fake it, as well as I could. Peter Gallagher didn’t have to fake it as much, but he had to fake it to some degree as well. This isn’t what we do for a living, but there are ways around it. For an actor, that’s the challenge. You get out of your comfort zone and you do stuff that makes you nervous.

You’ve worked and collaborated with Sam Raimi for many years now. What do you remember about the first time that you met him and, at the time, could you ever have imagined that he would still be in your life, all of these years later?

CAMPBELL: Sam has always been a unique, pronounced individual. I think I saw him in eighth grade, the first time, at West Maple Junior High School. He was sitting in the middle of the hallway, dressed like Sherlock Holmes, and he was playing with dolls. I remember very specifically going, “Okay, I’ve gotta give that guy some room. That guy’s a weirdo.” And then, I found out later that it was Sam. We got to talking about it and he said, “Oh, I was just making a movie.” I was like, “There weren’t any cameras around. You were just playing with dolls, dressed like Sherlock Holmes. Don’t try to get out of it.”

Sam was always a different guy, from the moment I met him until now. Very few directors can hold a candle to his technical savvy. A buddy of mine just said the other day, “I was not jealous of Sam’s success. I was jealous of Sam’s ability and how he knew that camera so well, how he came up to certain shots, how he could manipulate the visuals of something so knowledgeably, when we’re the same age and we did the same stuff. Why does he know this crap and I don’t?” It’s because Sam Raimi would do things like read the American Cinematographer’s Manual that teaches you how a camera actually functions, so that he would know, as a former magician, the toy at his disposal. If you think of it as a tool, he wanted to know that that that camera could do, so that’s what he learned.

The Evil Dead franchise has had a bit of an interesting journey over the last few years. The Ash vs. Evil Dead TV show ended, and there was going to be a sequel to the 2013 Evil Dead, but that didn’t happen. And then, Sam was going to write an Evil Dead 4, but that didn’t happen. And there was going to be an Army of Darkness 2 somewhere in there. But now, Evil Dead Rise is coming out, which you’re a producer on. Why do you feel that ultimately is what took shape, as the next step in the franchise?

CAMPBELL: I’m done playing Ash, so that determines a lot of where we go with the franchise without that character, but there are more stories. We’re doing it book-focused these days. That darn book gets around, and that’s how we play it. That book wound up in an urban environment with a single mom, so let’s see what happens. It’s fun to fiddle with it. There’s not gonna be any traditional form of Evil Dead anymore. Ash is gone. I’ve retired the character because I physically just can’t do him anymore, so why bother? Why do I do it? It’s time to hang up the chainsaw. But we still are filmmakers, we’re still producers, we’re still creative-type dudes, so we were like, “How do we keep this going otherwise?” Sam handpicked Fede Alvarez to do the remake a few years ago. He handpicked Lee Cronin for this one. These are Sam Raimi proteges that we hope will do a good job.

Was Ash a hard character to say goodbye to? He’s somebody that’s been in your life longer than any other character. Was he hard to put away?

CAMPBELL: No. Whatever the cliched phrase is, I left it all on table. I’ve got nothing else to give. The three seasons were the longest seasons of my life. If you saw the emails pleading with various directors that were like, “Hey, my knee’s not working right. Be careful about tomorrow. Let’s have the stunt guy nearby. Hey, I can’t run anymore.” It just was an endless physical struggle. I’m really glad we did it because we saw Ash’s home, we went into his bedroom, we met his girlfriends, we met his daughter that we never knew he had and that he never knew he had, and we met his father, played by the great Lee Majors. I feel we really pushed all the buttons and he fulfilled his destiny written in that ancient book. He was the guy destined to defeat evil in the past, present and future, and he took off with a hot robot chick at the end to go kick in the future. What else do you need? We knew the ratings were bad. We knew, going into the last season, that we had to have an end because we didn’t think Starz was gonna re-up us and we were right. So, thank God we did that.

As a fan of the franchise, I was delighted with the series and the fact that it was all done so well. It feels like it was all left on a high note, so that we can still really love that character and feel some closure with him, and you really did leave it all on the table.

CAMPBELL: I always make fun of George Lucas going back to fix Star Wars to fix the crappy special effects, years later. This was my George Lucas. This was my way to go. I had not played Ash in 25 years. I’m a much better actor now. I wanted to go back and apply modern acting knowledge to this character that I only scratched the surface of in the movies, where he was still a two-dimensional character and sometimes one-dimensional. It was great to be able to flesh him out. I feel that we did it, and now it’s like, “See ya!”

Black Friday is in theaters and available on-demand.

