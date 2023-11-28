The Big Picture Discontinued is a new series that explores the past through old trends, products, and phrases, offering a comedic commentary on the human condition and a reminder to appreciate what's been lost.

The trailer sets a fun and fresh tone, resembling a mockumentary, but Bruce Campbell's words contain a serious warning about the future, creating a perfect balance between humor and gravitas.

Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss and executive-produced by Ryan Reynolds, the series promises to blend comedy with thought-provoking moments.

Maximum Effort Channel has unveiled the first look at its upcoming series Discontinued. Bruce Campbell narrates the series that will comment on the condition of humanity today through a closer look at defunct products, shows, and establishments. To give a taste of the mayhem and madness that’ll ensue, a new trailer has been unveiled and, though it's funny, it makes you think.

In the trailer, Campbell is “transmitting from 2037” from a cave, and we see a dystopian landscape with broken buildings and a gloomy sky where “humanity's darkest impulses have taken over.” We then see “discontinued” as a logo akin to various famous brands from the past as Campbell sets the theme of the series as a “TV show from the future” which will remind you to “cherish the past” by rediscovering things that were, well...discontinued. Overall, the trailer sets a fun and fresh tone, which almost feels like a mockumentary. However, if we pay close attention to Campbell’s words, they contain a grave warning about the future – giving it the perfect balance.

What to Expect from ‘Discontinued?’

Image via Maximum Effort

The series will take the audience on a journey through the past with phenomena, products, and projects that were once relevant, but have since been (you guessed it) discontinued! It aims to examine once-great brands like Blackberry and Blockbuster along with their impact on pop culture. As Bruce and a team of comedians “snarkily comment on the human condition, just before AI destroys it.” The series has been made by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort in partnership with Fubo. The partnership previously yielded several seasons of, The Movies That Made Us, which focuses on the popular movies from the 1980s and 1990s and the stories behind them.

The series is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who also serves as Executive Producer. Discontinued will be available on several platforms, including Fubo, Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+, and Xumo Play. Further, executive producing the series are Reynolds, George Dewey, Kevin Hill, Ashley Fox, and Patrick Gooing of Maximum Effort along with Cisco Henson, Laura Coconato, Ben Frost of Nacelle, and Pamela Duckworth and David Gandler of Fubo. With a plethora of talents and quirky minds like Campbell and Reynolds involved, Discontinued is a series that’ll make audiences laugh and think at the same time.

Discontinued will premiere on Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo on Thursday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET. From there on, starting December 6 the episodes will move to Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET. You can check out the new trailer below:

Watch on Fubo