The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, & Horror has announced that the 46th Annual Saturn Awards will be hosted by horror icon Bruce Campbell, who is currently producing Evil Dead Rise with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, along with producing and co-starring in the new horror-comedy Black Friday, which comes out in November.

“Stay tuned as there will also be several more surprises in the upcoming days/weeks. We are so excited to be bringing back the Saturns this year, and to help celebrate and honor the many talented people who worked so hard to entertain us all during one of the most difficult times in history,” said Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Brad and Kevin Marcus in a press release.

The 46th Annual Saturn Awards will be held on October 26th at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel. In addition to the regular award categories, the Saturns are presenting an impressive group of Special Awards, including:

The Visionary Award, which will go to one of the top horror directors/writers/producers working today, Mike Flanagan , known for such modern horror classics as The Haunting of Hill House , The Haunting of Bly Manor , and the newly released Midnight Mass .

, known for such modern horror classics as , , and the newly released . The Dan Curtis Legacy Award, named in honor of the legendary creator of Dark Shadows and the Night Stalker which will be given to Eric Wallace, showrunner of WBTV's The Flash .

and the which will be given to Eric Wallace, showrunner of WBTV's . The Life Career Award will be presented to the legendary producer Michael Gruskoff , whose film resume includes such classics as Silent Running , My Favorite Year , and the horror-comedy “monster-piece,” Young Frankenstein .

, whose film resume includes such classics as , , and the horror-comedy “monster-piece,” . The Television Spotlight Award will be given to Amazon Studios/Alcon Entertainment’s science fiction series The Expanse , which is entering its sixth year, now streaming only on Amazon.

, which is entering its sixth year, now streaming only on Amazon. The Special Achievement Award will be presented to David Kirschner , a producer whose films have become synonymous with Halloween time, such as the beloved bewitching comedy classic Hocus Pocus and the Child’s Play / Chucky Film Franchise, whose new Chucky series is hacking its way onto SyFy and the USA Network on October 12.

, a producer whose films have become synonymous with Halloween time, such as the beloved bewitching comedy classic and the / Film Franchise, whose new Chucky series is hacking its way onto SyFy and the USA Network on October 12. And finally, the Producers Showcase Award will be presented to Victoria Alonso, president, physical and postproduction, visual effects, and animation production for Marvel Studio, and a champion for diversity in the film industry!

The Academy has dedicated this year's show to the memory of a Saturn Legend — Robert Foster — along with all of the other talented individuals that the industry has lost over the past year and a half. The 46th Annual Saturn Awards will be held on Tuesday night, October 26.

