Horror movie legend and Evil Dead franchise star Bruce Campbell is tearing into a brand-new horror series with the upcoming new series, Hysteria! Set in a 1980s suburban town, Hysteria! follows the members of a teenage rock band as they embrace a facade as Satan worshipers to boost their popularity, only to realize that a genuine satanic force is taking hold of the place they call home. One of the many members of Hysteria!'s ensemble cast is Bruce Campbell's Chief Dandrige, and the iconic actor recently shared what drew him to the role in an exclusive interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff in the Collider Studio at New York Comic Con.

Bruce Campbell, along with co-stars Anna Camp and Julie Bowen as well as writers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman, sat down with Perri to discuss what sets Hysteria! apart from other horror stories. When asked about what drew him to the role, Campbell had high praise for the show's "pedigree" and was impressed by the show's nuanced writing of his character with the following statement:

"The pedigree of this show is fabulous, so there's no question about that, but that ain't gonna save a show. These two fine ladies, with all of their skills and abilities, are not gonna save a show that's poorly written. What got my attention was the way they've expanded a cop character which doesn't always get the nuance, and I was like, 'Hey, I could have a beer with this guy. Hey, maybe this guy could have an actual conversation.' He's not disrespectful to the teenagers, which I really like because normally they talk down to them, and they're like, 'My way or the highway.' It's just refreshing, and that's what we look for, is something a little bit different."

Campbell further joked that Hysteria! streaming home on Peacock would lead to a wider audience for the audacious horror throwback:

"Look, aside from these fine ladies, it's Peacock. My wife always goes, 'Do you wanna make a movie, Bruce, where nobody sees it ever and won't even get released, or maybe do something for Peacock where people might actually see it, like my relatives?'

What Is 'Hysteria!' About?

Hysteria! takes place at the height of the so-called "Satanic Panic" during the late '80s, when public outrage and fear regarding alleged Satan worshiping was at an all-time high. Instead of following the bandwagon, a group of teens decides to use the controversy to their advantage by acting like a satanic rock band. Their plan goes awry when some strange events begin to occur in their town and the teens become the prime suspects.

Hysteria! premieres exclusively on Peacock on Friday, October 18th, 2024.

Hysteria! Hysteria! is set during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, follows a struggling high school heavy metal band that capitalizes on the town's sudden interest in the occult. This leads to a series of strange events, including murders and kidnappings, resulting in a witch hunt that targets the band.



Cast Chiara Aurelia , Nikki Hahn , Jessica Luza , Eric Tiede , Jennie Page , Emjay Anthony , Allison Scagliotti , Brogan Hall Seasons 1 Creator(s) Matthew Scott Kane Character(s) Jordy , Faith , Cassie Dandridge , Bob , Abigail , Dylan Campbell , Officer Olsen , Isaiah Main Genre Thriller Expand

Watch on Peacock