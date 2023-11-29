The Big Picture Bruce Campbell hints that his characters in the Spider-Man trilogy and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be the same person, linked by the concept of the multiverse.

Bruce Campbell has appeared in every Marvel superhero story Sam Raimi has directed, but he might've been playing the same character the entire time. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the actor talked about the characters seen in both the Spider-Man trilogy and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might actually be the same person. Campbell mentioned that he was talking to Marvel Studios about revealing who he was, but his return hasn't been confirmed at the moment. Here's what Bruce Campbell had to say regarding the characters he's played in the past:

The cameos are like, in the Spider-Man movies -- if you know anything about the multiverse, you know now, retroactively, I'm in the multiverse now because of Doctor Strange. I'm not a pizza vendor, OK? That would be a massive mistake to think I'm just a pizza vendor, or an usher, or a ring announcer, or a maître d'. It's called the multiverse, my friend. So, yes, he is the same character, but we don't know who he really is. It has not been revealed yet. I just got off the phone with the guys at Marvel, and we're getting close to finding out.

In the Spider-Man trilogy where Tobey Maguire could be seen portraying Peter Parker, Campbell first played the ring announcer present at the event where Spider-Man first tried making money off of his abilities. When Spider-Man 2 was released, the actor played a theater usher who didn't allow Peter to see Mary Jane Watson's (Kirsten Dunst) play because he arrived late to the theater. When the final installment of the trilogy premiered in theaters, Campbell was a maître d' at the restaurant where Spider-Man planned to ask Mary Jane to marry him, but the proposal kept being delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

When Sam Raimi worked with Marvel once more to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Campbell played a pizza vendor who crosses paths with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xotchil Gomez). While he doesn't apear to be related in any way to the characters seen in the Spider-Man films, there's now a possibility for them to be the same person. A lonely stranger going from one dimension to the other, without the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe knowing who he is. Time will tell if this mysterious character turns out to be a friend or a foe.

Could Bruce Campbell Be Playing the Same Character?

There hasn't been any official confirmation from Marvel Studios regarding the status of Bruce Campbell's characters and the possibility of them being the same person, but anything can happen while the saga explores the vast multiverse. Tobey Maguire reprised his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Tom Holland still played the version of Spider-Man seen in the main MCU timeline. But America Chavez had the ability of jumping between universes at will, meaning that perhaps whoever Campbell turns out to be could have the same power. The mystery will remain unsolved, for now.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.