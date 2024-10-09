This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It wouldn't be a Sam Raimi movie without Bruce Campbell making an appearance, and Raimi's return to Marvel with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was no different. Campbell appears in a small role as Pizza Poppa, a food vendor in an alternate dimension who briefly stops Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on his mission to find the Sanctum Sanctorum. Campbell also appears in Spider-Man as the ringside wrestling announcer, Spider-Man 2 as the usher who won't let Peter (Tobey Maguire) in to see MJ's (Kirsten Dunst) play, and Spider-Man 3 as the host at a fancy restaurant. These all may seem like throwaway roles, particularly Pizza Poppa, but while recently speaking to Variety, Campbell teased that there is much more to his Doctor Strange 2 character than meets the eye:

"Well, the fourth one, it's not a Spider-Man movie, but it is Doctor Strange. I play Pizza Poppa. But ask yourself, in the timeline, in the Marvel timeline, I'm just a Pizza Poppa? Don't kid yourself. My contract for that movie is [that] thick. Do you think I'd sign that thick of a contract for a simple little throwaway character? What did I do in that movie? I delayed Doctor Strange. We didn't fight, but I delayed him and saved his life. The Marvel world is really just starting and I can only comment so much."

It certainly sounds like Campbell is far from finished with the MCU, which could mean that Raimi also has a return in store. Raimi was one of the names rumored to be in contention to direct one of the next Avengers films, but Marvel announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the Russo Brothers would return to helm both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, there's certainly more in store for Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who is likely next in line to receive a film trilogy to call his own. Multiverse of Madness was perhaps not the success that many were expecting, but it still performed well at the box office and was mostly well-received by critics and audiences. If Marvel decides to bring back Raimi, Campbell will almost certainly follow suit with (hopefully) a much larger role in Doctor Strange 3.

Bruce Campbell Almost Played Mysterio

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire never came to fruition, mostly because the cost to make it would have been unheard of during the late 2000s, but there are rumors of how it would have turned out if Sony had seen it through. It's been all but confirmed that Campbell was going to play Mysterio in the fourth installment as one of the villains to face off against Spider-Man, which would have made his appearance as three different people in prior movies make sense. Mysterio is a master of illusion, and there were certainly ways to tie in his interactions with Peter into his descent into villainy in the fourth film that never happened.

There is no official confirmation of Bruce Campbell's return to Marvel, but stay tuned to Collider, where we'll be the first to tell you if there is. You can also watch Campbell as Pizza Poppa in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now streaming on Disney+.

