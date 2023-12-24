The Big Picture Running Time should have been a '90s indie classic, with Bruce Campbell delivering some of his best acting.

The movie combines elements of Reservoir Dogs, El Mariachi, and Clerks, creating a simple yet effective crime thriller.

Campbell shows off his dramatic chops, revealing a different side of his acting abilities.

Bruce Campbell is the greatest actor of all time, right? Okay, okay, that's a bit of a stretch, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a performer with a more dedicated fan base than Campbell's. People love the Evil Dead star, and given the various cult followings that have surrounded numerous corners of his filmography, not many stones have been left unturned. Still, there are a few scattered titles that haven't quite been given the credit that they deserve. Such is the case with the 1997 thriller, Running Time. In a recent interview with Collider's Robert Taylor, Campbell cited this as the movie of his that deserves reappraisal, and he's absolutely right.

'Running Time' Should Have Been a '90s Independent Classic

The '90s indie scene didn't deserve Running Time. The film came and went with hardly a word, and has lived in a world of obscurity ever since. Why that decade's film festivals and distributors turned their noses up at this movie, one will never know. It's a damn shame, because in it, Campbell delivers some of the best acting of his entire career. This 70-minute crime thriller flies by in no time, and not just because of its bite-sized runtime, but because director Josh Becker moves through this thing like a freight train. Hardly ever does Running Time take a moment to pause and let the audience catch their breath. That said, whenever we can, it's to play guessing games about the character's individual psychologies. Campbell is typically associated with heightened genre pictures, gonzo B-movies, chainsaws, chins, Hawaiian shirts, and smart-ass one-liners, but Running Time proves that this man has always been more than just the world's grooviest horror icon.

When you examine Running Time in the context of the greater '90s indie film movement, it only gets more confusing as to how this movie still hasn't totally taken off with a cult following of its own. Becker's film has all the hallmarks of many of this decade's independent hits. Running Time is shot on a crisp, black-and-white 16mm film stock, capturing a slew of morally grey antiheroes as they run their mouths a mile a minute, all while trying to pull off some sort of job. Echoes of Reservoir Dogs are felt through every corner of this project, but even the intuitive creativity of El Mariachi and grainy, stage play bravura of Clerks infect this movie on different levels. Running Time is informed by more than its contemporaries, though. Alfred Hitchcock's Rope obviously inspired its "one-shot" presentation, and movies like The Set-Up helped pave the way for movies that are told in real-time, much like Running Time.

The mix-mash of all of these different cinematic movements, films, and aesthetics results in a simple yet effective crime thriller. Bruce Campbell plays Carl Matushka, a convict who resumes a life of crime immediately after being released from prison. The moment he gets out, he rejoins his old team for a heist, hits a couple of bumps in the road (both literally and figuratively), reconnects with an old girlfriend (Janie, played by Anita Barone), and eventually wakes up to the fact that he has to move on to a life beyond crime. Being that Running Time takes place in real-time, all of this takes place over the course of 70 minutes. That's right, all of it. If you ever second-guessed that this movie is fast-paced, think again. Once the clock-like opening credits sequence is up, Becker takes off and never hits the brakes.

Bruce Campbell and Josh Becker Worked Together for Years Before 'Running Time'

Before Bruce Campbell and Josh Becker teamed up for Running Time, the duo had grown up making Super-8 movies together back in 1970s Detroit, along with folks like Sam Raimi and Scott Spiegel. This childhood hobby grew into a professional life for everyone involved in their Detroit filmmaking circle, with each of them even helping out to various degrees in making the original Evil Dead trilogy. These movies, along with Becker and Spiegel's individual works, Campbell's early acting hustle, and Raimi's rising status as a dependable studio filmmaker, helped catapult the gang into industry staples of the mid-90s. Each party had made it in the business by that point, but they never stopped making movies together.

With Running Time, that camaraderie is felt deeply. You can almost feel the hive-mind connection between Campbell and Becker while watching this movie. Every on-screen decision feels effortless, both because of their separate talents, but also because of their history of working together. Running Time, in the very best way possible, almost feels like a high school movie. Not for lack of talent or ill-conceived choices, but because you can feel the fun that everyone is having on and off screen, as well as a very loud, deeply optimistic love of filmmaking that roars.

A lot of the time, when a filmmaker or an actor is well into their career, even if a movie or performance is good (or great!), you can still feel the fact that the job was taken because... well... it was a job! Here, that's not the case. Everyone involved pushed themselves to tell a story in a visual language that other filmmakers wouldn't jump on for another two decades (looking at you, Birdman and 1917), resulting in a film that's also outside of their typical genre film box. There's an excitement from all parties here to do something new, and new in every way. Running Time believes in the medium that it's told in, and with that belief, challenges it.

Bruce Campbell Shows Off His Dramatic Chops in 'Running Time'

It's Bruce Campbell that will attract most people to Running Time, though, and for good reason. Campbell is unreal in this movie and presents a side of his talent that we're hardly ever given the chance to see. Most of the time, Campbell is confined to the joyous worlds of horror, action, and B-movies, a lane that he occupies like a true force of nature. That said, getting to see him take on a classic crime-thriller role is an unbelievable treat. Bruce Campbell was born to be a smart-ass deadite killer, but he was also born with the face of a film noir movie star. He just doesn't get the chance to exercise that side of himself nearly as often.

With Running Time, we're given a peek into what he's truly capable of. As always, Campbell tosses in some wise guy one-liners here and there, but for the most part, he's operating at a much more subdued level. He has his more explosive moments, basically any time his plans start to go south, but he spends most of this movie either fast-talking alongside other crooks or reminiscing over high school dates gone wrong. With the movie's one-shot approach, Campbell has the chance to put his abilities on full blast. Editing can mask an actor's timing abilities, but here, it's like watching a stageplay. Becker commands Campbell's words in a screenwriting sense, but in terms of the way that those words are spoken, Campbell gets to bend and take his time with them any way he pleases. For fans looking to hear Bruce drop phrases like "Groovy" or "Hail to the king, baby," you'll have to go somewhere else.

Bruce Campbell's Supporting Cast in 'Running Time' Is Strong

Most of the movie is spent with Campbell trying to fly under the radar and second-guessing various aspects of the operation that he's about to take part in, all while being surrounded by a bunch of totally incompetent thugs. These side characters wouldn't drive you nuts nearly as much if they weren't played so well. Jeremy Roberts, William Stanford Davis, and Gordon Jennison Noice are all fantastic as Carl Mutushka's dim-witted cohorts. Roberts is especially strong, playing a right-hand man who you can't trust as far as you can throw him. The previously mentioned Anita Barone is also terrific as Matushka's re-kindled love interest, Janie. A large chunk of the movie's latter half is spent with Barone and Campbell sitting alone, talking about the mistakes and misunderstandings of their shared past. It's this movie's unexpected quieter moments that don't just show off these two actors' abilities but also showcase a surprisingly more thoughtful screenwriting hand in Josh Becker (and his co-writer, Peter Choi).

Let's not get sidetracked though, this movie is still mostly concerned with capturing a fast-paced heist in real-time. Becker displays the anxieties of criminals on the way to a job, the (literal) bumps in the road on the way there, takes us straight into the heart of the operation, and even captures a little bit of action. That's right, squibs firing off, close-quarter shootouts, and our leads running from the cops, all caught in real-time and in "one shot." Some of the cuts are easy to spot, but they only occur every seven to ten minutes. Becker doesn't cut around trying to pull off action sequences, they get to breathe just fine. He had already worked in high-octane filmmaking before Running Time and moved onto bigger budgets afterward, but he'd never top his work here. This midpoint entry of his career is as impressive as it is exciting.

If you've ever been disappointed by Reservoir Dogs' lack of showing the actual criminal act on screen, then maybe check out Running Time. It's got all of the '90s indie-isms that you might ever want, all while showcasing a side of Bruce Campbell that we never get to see. Seriously, this is a movie for the Campbell-heads out there. It'll give you an even deeper appreciation of his abilities, and make you want to dive further into the obscurities of his career. More people should give this one a shot and appreciate the daring creativity of Josh Becker. Maybe then will Running Time finally get the audience that it deserves.

