Bruce Campbell has been rendered a horror movie icon for his appearances in the Evil Dead franchise over the years. His snarky yet demon-killing proficient character, Ash Williams, embodied the part of "the chosen one," becoming a staple in pulp horror. The chainsaw-wielding hero proved that protagonists within the horror genre can be just as iconic as the big bad. Although Campbell is well-known for cleaning up Necronomicon-related messes, and Ash Williams will always be his most beloved role, he was also in a horror Western that is worthy of more attention. Anthony Hickox’s Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat saw him play the role of yet another hero who’s both physically and comically equipped to take down evil. Only this time, he wasn’t fighting against Deadites, but some greedy vampires as they “fight for the right to bite.” More specifically, he played Robert Van Helsing, a descendant of the famed vampire hunter. Needless to say, a Van Helsing in a town full of vampires is always a recipe for something interesting.

What Is 'Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat' About?

As far as Western horror flicks go, this one sits right in the middle of the likes of Ghost Town and From Dusk Till Dawn. The story itself is set in a quaint desert town called Purgatory. Instead of a group of bloodthirsty killers, the town is inhabited by a colony of vampires who yearn for a simpler life. So, under the guidance of their leader, Count Jozek Mardulak (David Carradine), they invite a "very human" engineer to iron out the kinks in their artificial blood factory. Expecting it to be more of a routine brush-up, David Harrison (Jim Metzler) takes his wife and two daughters along for a two-week desert getaway. But what he meets there are a few degrees away from a hot mess. First, it becomes eerily evident that the town is full of sunscreen-donning vampires. Even the supposed friendly face of David’s longtime friend-turned-vampire, Shane Dennis (Maxwell Caulfield), unearths a treasure trove of buried secrets that could wreck his family.

Then there’s the rogue vampire, Ethan Jefferson (John Ireland), who desires that things return to old ways. With a couple of humans in town, it’s clear who the first victims would be. To top it all off, Campbell’s Robert Van Helsing arrives in town, ready to settle an old score with Count Mardulak. Recipe for chaos? Heck yes, and it’s just the kind of chaos that pushes this horror flick to greater heights. Needless to say, Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat was quite an original film for its time.

Bruce Campbell Has Always Been the King of the One-Liner and Campy Horror

As Ash Williams, Bruce Campbell has delivered some of the most quippy one-liners known to the horror genre. From “Good? Bad? I'm the guy with the gun” to the simple but effective “Groovy,” the character certainly does have a way with words. But here’s the thing, Campbell’s skill at delivering campy lines isn't limited to the Evil Dead franchise. He brought some of that magic to his role in Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat. While he was definitely not the central character in this one, his comic timing, great gags, and the iconic line, “Once a bloodsucker, always a bloodsucker” prove that his talents go beyond Ash Williams. Throw in his interpretation of a Van Helsing, which equals over-the-top bumbling idiot, then it’s clear that this is his forte. His penchant for tongue-in-cheek action truly makes his performance one of his best. Campbell doesn't take himself too seriously, and whether that sets or matches the tone of the movie is up for debate. While his Van Helsing lacks the callous confidence that Ash Williams brought to the screen, he fits right into the role. Bruce Campbell’s part in the movie is undoubtedly the highlight of an already unique take on the vampire mythos as a whole.

Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat’s Unique Spin On The Vampire Mythos

There are a handful of vampire tropes that have become canon as far as the mythology is concerned. For instance, garlic and holy waters are practically vampire-repellent, a stake to the heart delivers the death blow, and sunlight is an equally deadly weapon. Over the years, different movies and TV shows have decided what to stay true to and what to put their own spin on. From Vampire Diaries’ daylight rings to Underworld’s notion that vampires don’t need to be undead, it’s safe to say that creative liberties can be taken. In Anthony Hickox’s case, he definitely didn’t shy away from adding his own spin to the humor-fest that is Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat. It doesn’t take a soothsayer to tell you that the movie is different once you see the vampires in sunscreen, sunglasses, and sombreros. These creatures of the night have managed to conquer the sun using the right SPF and some UV glass. This isn’t just off-the-charts silly, but it’s a wholly unique entry into the extensive vampire genre.

Even more, the notion of a vampire hunter who isn’t brooding, suave, or particularly good at his job is… different. From Buffy to Blade and even Abraham Van Helsing himself, the norm is to have someone tactical, to say the least. But that in no way describes the bespectacled vampire hunter who stumbles into town. The crown jewel here is the way his story comes to an end. In a typical vampire movie, the hunter kills the big bad and then liberates whatever captives in their wake. But, in this case, Van Helsing is the one who is liberated in the most unexpected way possible. Is Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat the best vampire flick out there? Probably not. But it is as underrated as they come. With a superb cast and a stellar leading performance from a horror icon, a unique premise, and a storyline that doesn’t take itself too seriously, it’s clear Hickox really had something there.