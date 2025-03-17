Bruce Campbell first gained attention in the horror world when he starred as Ash Williams in the cult classic The Evil Dead in 1981. While the last two Evil Dead projects didn't feature Campbell on center stage, the actor has remained the face of the iconic horror franchise that Sam Raimi created. And though he has been in a number of movies and television shows since then, he'd still want to revisit the iconic character that helped shape him into the actor he is today. However, though the actor expressed his willingness to return to the Evil Dead realm, it is something he's only willing to do under one (understandable) condition.

Campbell went on to work on various movie and television projects, but his role in the Evil Dead franchise remains one of his best and most beloved. He has starred in a total of four Evil Dead projects, and he recently expressed his interest in reprising the role again. In an interview with Fangoria, Campbell stated that he's willing to return as Ash, but only under Raimi's direction. He said:

"If Sam says, 'I, Sam Raimi, will direct another 'Evil Dead' movie,' then I, Bruce Campbell, will consider being in it. I don't want to be Ash, tended to by other people. Sam's the meanest director I've ever worked with, and Ash needs a little bit of that to shine. And I think Sam's the only director now who I won't punch in the face making an 'Evil Dead' movie! I'm just saying, I've called [longtime 'Evil Dead' producer] Rob [Tapert] and Sam out, I'm not the coward that they think I am; I just want the right circumstances."

Ash Williams May Have Been Absent in the Last Two Evil Dead Movies, but Bruce Campbell Never Left