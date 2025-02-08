One of the funniest scenes in cult classic Army of Darkness features Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams arriving at the Necronomicon’s location, only to forget the last word of the phrase needed that will allow him to pick it up safely. So he mumbles, he coughs, and just generally mispronounces it altogether. That phrase is “Klaatu barada nikto,” and if it sounds familiar, it should. "Klaatu barada nikto" was first spoken on film in the 1951 sci-fi classic The Day the Earth Stood Still.

"Klaatu Barada Nikto" is a Pivotal Moment in 'The Day the Earth Stood Still'

The Day the Earth Stood Still begins with a flying saucer landing in Washington, D.C., where it's quickly surrounded by U.S. Army soldiers. Klaatu (Michael Rennie), a humanoid alien, emerges from the saucer, announcing he comes "in peace and with good will." He opens a small device, prompting an unnerved soldier to shoot and wound him. If he was unnerved before, the soldier likely soiled his drawers when a tall robot, Gort (Lock Martin), comes out of the saucer and disintegrates the soldiers' weapons. Klaatu orders Gort to stand down, and explains that the device, now broken, was intended as a gift for the President, which would have allowed him to study life on other planets.

Klaatu is taken to an Army hospital nearby, while soldiers try in vain to enter the saucer, which is being guarded by Gort. Klaatu insists that he has a message that must be given to the world's leaders at the same time, but is denied and left locked in his hospital room. He manages to escape, however, and, taking on the pseudonym "Mr. Carpenter," Klaatu stays in a boarding house, where widow Helen Benson (Patricia Neal) and her son Bobby (Billy Gray) are also staying. The evening after Bobby takes "Mr. Carpenter" on a tour of the city, Klaatu is escorted to the home of renowned scientist Professor Barnhardt (Sam Jaffe). He reveals his identity to Barnhardt, and warns him that other planets are concerned about Earth's development of rockets and atomic weapons, and unless he can communicate the message to the world, Earth could be obliterated.

Barnhardt agrees to gather scientists from around the world at the saucer, and Klaatu returns to the spaceship, unaware that Bobby is following him. He runs home to tell Helen, who doesn't believe him. Upon learning that Bobby saw him, Klaatu visits Helen and reveals his mission, asking her not to betray him. Only the military has already been alerted, and are tracking him down. Fearing the worst, Klaatu tells Helen that if anything happens to him, she must go to Gort and say... wait for it... "Klaatu barada nikto."

No One Knows What "Klaatu Barada Nikto" Means