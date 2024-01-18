Bruce Dern has been turning in wonderful performances since the early 1970s. He rose to prominence during the New Hollywood era, with a string of intense and realistic performances in movies like Hang 'Em High and The Cowboys before branching out into more diverse roles. He received a late-career boost with 2013's Nebraska, which earned him an Oscar nomination and the Best Actor award at Cannes.

Dern is great at conveying emotion with just a look or the smallest gestures, and Quentin Tarantino has praised him as a performer who is "always in the now". Dern has explained his performance style by saying, "I spent my first year learning to act in silence, focusing on character and expression without uttering a word. It taught me that acting is the ability to be publicly private." This approach paid off, and Dern has several timeless performances under his belt.

10 'The King of Marvin Gardens' (1974)

Director: Bob Rafelson

Jason Staebler (Dern) is a charismatic conman who draws his estranged, depressive brother, David (Jack Nicholson), a late-night talk show host, into a web of get-rich-quick schemes. He tells David to come to Atlantic City to work on his plans to establish a casino in Hawaii. David obliges, learning that Jason lives with a bipolar sex worker named Sally (Ellen Burstyn) and her stepdaughter Jessica (Julia Anne Robinson). The situation quickly becomes a pressure cooker of neuroses and desire.

The King of Marvin Gardens was director Bob Rafelson's follow-up to Five Easy Pieces, also starring Nicholson. While it doesn't rise to the heights of that film, it does feature some well-crafted drama and a few intriguing surreal scenes, like a simulated Miss America pageant and the sequence where Jason and David inexplicably have a conversation on horseback. The lead actors also all turn in engaging, tragic performances, perhaps Burstyn most of all.

9 'Silent Running' (1972)

Director: Douglas Trumbull

Set in a distant future where Earth's last remaining forests are preserved in gigantic domes aboard several spacecraft, Dern plays Freeman Lowell, a botanist aboard one of these ships who is deeply committed to preserving the natural world. When orders come to destroy the biodomes and return the spacecraft to commercial service, Lowell rebels, ultimately becoming the last protector of Earth's remaining flora and fauna.

Lowell's mutiny is a bloody business, however. If he is to succeed and save the forest on his ship, he must kill the other crewmen, re-program the technology, and chart a dangerous course through Saturn's rings. Silent Running deserves props for being one of the very first ecological sci-fi films, and its ideas have only become more relevant in light of global warming and various dreams of terraforming other planets. Dern carries much of the movie on his own, thanks to a subtle, compelling performance.

8 'Family Plot' (1976)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Family Plot was the final film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, and it's generally considered one of his strongest late-career projects. A darkly comic thriller, it revolves around fake psychic Blanche Tyler (Barbara Harris) and her taxi driver boyfriend George Lumley (Dern), who are hired to locate the long-lost nephew of an affluent and eccentric woman (Cathleen Nesbitt). However, it is revealed that the nephew (William Devane) murdered his adoptive parents years prior and faked his own death. Once he learns that Blanche and George are tracking him down, he begins plotting their deaths as well.

The film boasts the kind of meticulous plot construction and third-act twists that Hitchcock was famous for, along with a more relaxed vibe and a surprising amount of humor. Dern is particularly funny as the ridiculous, slow-witted amateur sleuth George. Although not a masterpiece, most fans and critics found Family Plot to be a refreshing change of pace for the Master of Suspense.

7 'The 'Burbs' (1989)

Director: Joe Dante

Tom Hanks leads this black comedy as Ray Peterson, a suburbanite who grows increasingly suspicious of his new neighbors, the mysterious Klopeks, after weird things start happening in his neighborhood. Strange sounds emanate from the Kopek house at night, and Ray catches them digging in their backyard during a rainstorm. Believing that the Klopeks are Satanic killers, Ray teams up with his friends Art (Rick Ducommun) and Rumsfield (Dern) to investigate further.

Dern is entertaining here as Rumsfield, an eccentric and paranoid Vietnam vet. Much of the humor stems from the ridiculous ways these passive, suburban men want to see themselves as badasses and action heroes. Rumsfield, in particular, dreams of recreating his war days. The movie is at its best when poking fun at these average Joes. This is complemented by the film's laid-back, improvisational style. Although The 'Burbs received mixed reviews on release, it has since become a cult movie.

6 'Black Sunday' (1977)

Director: John Frankenheimer

Dern delivers one of his darkest performances in this thriller as Michael Lander, a pilot who flies the Goodyear blimp over NFL games. However, secretly, Lander is deeply unstable. He was traumatized by years of torture as a POW in Vietnam, followed by a court-martial after his return to America and the collapse of his marriage. Now, he plans to commit suicide and wants to take as many people as possible with him. He and his terrorist lover Dahlia Iyad (Marthe Keller) conspire to detonate a massive bomb at one of the games.

The movie is intriguing in that it centers on the villain rather than the hero. The narrative and supporting characters could have been fleshed out more, but overall, Black Sunday is a solid outing, in large part thanks to Dern's vivid lead performance. He's given a very challenging character to play and he more than rises to the occasion. Interesting bit of trivia: the scene here where a character disguised as a nurse attempts to murder someone in a hospital inspired a similar scene in Kill Bill involving Daryl Hannah.

5 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Tarantino's second Western unfolds in post-Civil War Wyoming, where a blizzard forces a diverse group of characters to seek refuge in a stagecoach stopover. As tensions rise within the confined space, the characters' hidden motives and prejudices come to light, leading to a series of violent confrontations. Among them is General Sandy Smithers (Dern), a cantankerous former Confederate officer seeking passage to the town of Red Rock. There, he plans to erect a memorial to his missing son.

Although it's not a big role, it is an interesting one, with Dern playing Smithers as somebody who is still fighting the Civil War, despite it being over. His actions in the war earn him the respect of Mannix (Walton Goggins) but the hatred of Marquis Warren (Samuel L. Jackson). Dern said Smithers was "the most honest character in the piece", adding that he was the only actor on set that Tarantino allowed to improvise some of his lines.

4 'Smile' (1975)

Director: Michael Ritchie

Smile is a satirical comedy-drama that takes shots at beauty pageants and small-town America, a kind of precursor to Drop Dead Gorgeous. Dern is Big Bob Freelander, a charismatic and somewhat unscrupulous pageant judge overseeing the annual Young American Miss contest in Santa Rosa, California. We're introduced to a host of other oddball characters, each struggling with their own issues and dilemmas. Soon, everything that can go wrong seemingly does, leading to all kinds of chaos.

Smile pulls no punches, with jokes and barbs that sometimes cut surprisingly deep. Almost all of the characters are exposed as insecure, desperate frauds. The result is a bruising critique of the American Dream. This has earned the film something of a cult following, and parts of its DNA live on in later movies like Little Miss Sunshine. The highlight, however, is Dern. He's cheesy and over-the-top, the quintessential used car salesman, but there's also a fundamental goodness and world-weariness to him.

3 'Monster' (2003)

Director: Patty Jenkins

"What you're feeling right now is just guilt, over something you had absolutely no control over." Charlize Theron won an Oscar for her towering, intense lead performance in this crime drama as real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Wuornos is a sex worker who, after being brutally assaulted, begins murdering her clients. Dern has a small supporting role as Wuornos's sole male friend, Thomas, an alcoholic haunted by his experiences in the Vietnam War.

Thomas is sympathetic to Wuornos's situation, comparing her experiences to those of many of his fellow soldiers who were damaged after they came back from the war. His scenes with Wuornos are the complete inverse of the rest of her exploitative, violent encounters with men. Dern said that he was drawn to the project because he found Wuornos to be a fascinating figure. "That’s why I did [the movie], because here was a woman who was aware of what she did, who did all of this heinous stuff, and yet no one was interested in her story," he said.

2 'Coming Home' (1978)

Director: Hal Ashby

Dern plays his most devastating character of all in this romantic war drama. He is Captain Bob Hyde, a Marine officer who deploys to Vietnam, leaving behind his wife Sally (Jane Fonda). In his absence, Sally meets a paraplegic solider named Luke Martin (Jon Voight) who is bitter and disillusioned with the war. They strike up a friendship which becomes a romance. However, when Bob unexpectedly comes home due to an injury, while also suffering from PTSD, the situation threatens to spiral out of control.

Voight and Fonda won the Best Actor and Best Actress Oscars for their work, but it's Dern who remains on the viewer's mind after the credits have rolled. He has the best scenes, like the moment he finds out about Sally's affair, the way he responds to it, and then, of course, his final scene on the beach. He has played soldiers many times, but never with such realism and emotion.

1 'Nebraska' (2013)

Director: Alexander Payne

"Have a drink with your old man. Be somebody!" Woody Grant (Dern) is an elderly man who believes he has won a million-dollar sweepstakes and is determined to claim his prize in person, traveling from Montana to Nebraska. Woody's son, David (Will Forte), reluctantly agrees to accompany his father on this journey. Along the way, they cross paths with a host of colorful figures and deal with issues from both their pasts.

Nebraska is a road trip movie of the highest order, captured with gorgeous black-and-white cinematography. Most importantly, Forte and Dern are both on top of their game. The former is as funny as one would expect while still being grounded. The latter is equal parts sympathetic and infuriating, as he goes on drunken benders and repeatedly takes off on his own. The result is one of Alexander Payne's very best movies, and possibly Dern's finest performance of all.

