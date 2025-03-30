Bruce Glover, whose acting spanned seven decades, has died. Glover was a prominent character actor best known for playing offbeat villains, even menacing James Bond in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever. Glover’s death was announced by his son and fellow actor Crispin Glover on Instagram. Glover died on March 12, 2025; he was 92.

Glover was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 2, 1932. His introduction to show business was wearing a gorilla suit in a variety show act with an exotic dancer. After serving in the US Army in the 1950s, he began his acting career on the stage, and eventually made a name for himself on television, guesting on series like Car 54, Where Are You?, Perry Mason, and Mission: Impossible. His off-kilter look and voice often led to him being cast as villains. He made his big-screen debut in an uncredited role in the1959 musical Never Steal Anything Small, with James Cagney, and subsequently graced the screen in the Steve McQueen caper film The Thomas Crown Affair and the biker picture C.C. and Company.

Who Are Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd?

Credit: Oscars.org

One of Glover’s most memorable performances, and one of his most enduring, came in 1971 when he was cast in Diamonds Are Forever, Sean Connery’s last official turn as James Bond. Glover played Mr. Wint, half of a deadly duo of assassins alongside jazz musician and actor Putter Smith as Mr. Kidd. The sardonic Wint and Kidd menaced Connery’s Bond throughout the film, while also getting the best lines in the script, before meeting their explosive end in the film’s final scene. The role was originally intended for singer/actor Paul Williams, but Diamonds Are Forever's casting director, Billy Gordon, recommended Glover, who he'd worked with on Stanley Kramer's Bless the Beasts and Children. The 1970s also saw Glover play memorable roles in Chinatown, Walter Hill’s Hard Times, and the Southern-set vigilante Walking Tall series of films.

In the 1980s and beyond, he remained a familiar presence on TV, guest-starring on series like The Facts of Life, The A-Team, and Murder, She Wrote, and also had memorable turns in Popcorn, Warlock: The Armageddon, and Ghost World. He also starred in the surreal drama It is Fine! Everything Is Fine., which was directed by son Crispin, and acted alongside him in the 2015 Polish supernatural drama Influence.

Although Glover never studied acting himself, he was also a well-regarded acting teacher. He was predeceased by his wife, actor and dancer Betty Krachey, in 2016, and is survived by his two sons, Crispin and Michael.