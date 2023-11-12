The Big Picture Bruce Greenwood delivers a terrifying performance as the ruthless patriarch Roderick in Mike Flanagan's The Fall Of The House of Usher, creating a new horror icon.

Although Mike Flanagan has made horror projects about undead creatures, serial killers, and ghostly demons, his latest Netflix project The Fall Of The House of Usher examines a much more realistic version of evil: the pharmaceutical industry. Flanagan cleverly reworked some of Edgar Allen Poe’s works into a modern story about a wealthy family that pays the price for the damages that their dangerous pharmaceutical projects have. Although every member of the Usher family has blood on their hands, none of the characters are quite as ruthless as the family’s patriarch, Roderick. Roderick stands out as a particularly cruel, manipulative, and generally unpleasant character thanks to the terrifying performance by Bruce Greenwood. Greenwood may have just helped to create a new horror icon, but it’s hardly the first time that he’s played a menacing villain. Between evil politicians, corrupt cops, and serial killers, the man just loves to be bad!

Bruce Greenwood Is a Mike Flanagan Favorite

The Fall Of The House Of Usher reunites many of the recurring cast members that have appeared in other Flanagan productions, including Michael Trucco, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, and Samantha Sloyan. Like his co-stars, this wasn't the first time Greenwood was working with Flanagan. While he had previously appeared in Falangan’s adaptation of Doctor Sleep, it was his role in the director's 2017 adaptation of the Stephen King novella Gerald’s Game that stood out as a particularly memorable villain. The film centers on the married couple Jessie (Carla Gugino) and Gerald Burlingame (Greenwood) as they go on a romantic retreat to an isolated cabin in the middle of the woods. The intention of their trip is to “spice up” a relationship that they both feel has been failing.

Although initially, both Jessie and Gerald are excited about the excursion, Jessie begins to steadily show that she is uneasy. She isn’t used to seeing her husband be dominant, and her fear intensifies when Gerald begins to show an interest in having violent fantasies. Greenwood does a great job at showing how Gerald uses the premise of romance to hide his darker desires; he creates a situation in which he can be as depraved and cruel to his wife as he wants. The relationship works because of how intimidating Greenwood is. Gerald’s Game examines how you can never be sure if you really know a person, even if you're married to them and have spent the majority of your lives together.

'The Place Beyond the Pines' and 'I, Robot' Feature Brilliant Greenwood Performances

Gerald’s abusive tendencies are steadily revealed over the course of Gerald’s Game, creating an intensely upsetting experience. However, it wasn’t the first time that Greenwood has appeared as a menacing authoritarian figure who uses his acquired power to put others in danger. Among the most memorable characters within his filmography is The Place Beyond The Pines’ District Attorney Bill Killcullen. Although Bill is only one of the corrupt members of the legal system that the loyal police officer Avery (Bradley Cooper) has to deal with, he’s a representative of a larger systematic issue. Greenwood is so effective in The Place Beyond The Pines because Bill doesn’t consider himself to be a villain; he simply uses a broken system in order to make personal gains.

While Greenwood’s The Place Beyond The Pines character was placed within a grounded story, he has also done a great job at playing science fiction villains that represent realistic evils. Greenwood gave a standout performance in the 2004 science fiction mystery thriller I, Robot as the wealthy CEO Lawrence Robertson, who founded the U.S. Robotics corporation. Although Robertson is eventually linked back to a conspiracy involving his co-founder, Dr. Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), Greenwood effectively shows how haughty and arrogant Roberton’s attitude toward his creations is. His unwillingness to consider the repercussions that his designs may have makes I, Robot one of the more thoughtful films about artificial intelligence.

Bruce Greenwood’s Versatility Makes Him a Great Villain

Although Greenwood’s subtlety is one of his best attributes, that doesn't mean that he hasn't taken the opportunity every now and then to lean into the eccentricity of his roles. Matthew Vaughn’s 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle isn’t remembered very fondly, but Greenwood's performance as the unnamed President of the United States is undoubtedly one of the best aspects of the film. The story revolves around the drug baron Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore) and her plot to hold the world’s drug users hostage; in response to her threats, the President decides to simply let all of the drug users die. Greenwood is able to capture the persona of a stiff, antiquated politician who discriminates against everyone whom he believes is “morally corrupt.” While there’s not a whole lot of subtlety to the film or performance, Greenwood is able to embody the real threat of political negligence.

“Villainy” can be defined in different ways, and not every antagonist is a mustache-twirling supervillain. Greenwood’s character Stephen Meek in Kelly Reichardt’s 2010 western adventure film Meek’s Cutoff isn’t necessarily wicked, but his ignorance puts other characters in danger. Meek claims that he knows a path on the Oregon Trail, and leads a band of travelers and their families. It becomes steadily clear that Meek has no sense of direction and that the mission is doomed; Greenwood's performance showcases how this tragedy can be linked back to Meek’s unwillingness to accept criticism.

Greenwood is a great character actor because he can always fit within the parameters of a given genre or story. A film like Double Jeopardy required a nasty, intimidating liar as its villain, and Greenwood more than fulfilled the assignment. He’s experimented with different types of performances; J.J. Abrams’ 2011 science fiction film Super 8 allowed him to give a motion capture performance in order to play an enigmatic alien visitor. Roderick Usher may be remembered as Greenwood’s most ruthless villain to date, but The Fall Of The House Of Usher was hardly the first time he showed his dark side. Roderick was just another “love-to-hate” role for one of Hollywood’s best bad guys.

