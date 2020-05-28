The Trailer for Bruce Lee’s 30 for 30 Doc ‘Be Water’ Is Emotional & Triumphant

ESPN’s 30 for 30 docuseries has built a reputation for being emotional, hard-hitting, and extremely good. (I frequently find myself getting fully invested in the careers of athletes I’ve never heard of before.) The series is finally releasing a film focusing on one of the most popular movie stars / athletes / cultural icons of all time, Bruce got-dang Lee, entitled Be Water.

The trailer hit YouTube today, and folks, it looks pretty amazing. Premiering on ESPN June 7th, the film will chronicle Bruce Lee’s life and career, including his struggle to break into a racist Hollywood system that still dealt primarily with grotesquely offensive stereotypes. (Lee was famously passed over for the lead role on Kung Fu, ultimately given to David Carradine because TV executives didn’t think America would watch a show with a Chinese lead.) There’s a ton of archival footage included in the trailer alone, along with interviews from Lee’s surviving family and friends, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Lee had a tragically short life, dying suddenly at age 32 after just beginning to break out in movies. But he’s remained an absolute legend thanks to his unique persona, his memorable performances, and his philosophy. Judging by the trailer (and by the consistent high quality of the 30 for 30 series), Be Water looks like it will explore and address all these areas of Lee’s life in depth. The film debuts on ESPN June 7th at 9pm ET. You can check out the trailer below. For more on ESPN’s documentaries, read up on where you can watch The Last Dance.