Though it is a project that has been in development for a remarkably long time (made even longer by the ongoing industry strikes), Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee's biopic about martial arts legend Bruce Lee is still on the horizon.

Bruce Lee is an icon who requires no introduction, but we'll do our best to give him one anyway. The Hong Kong-born actor is one of the most, if not the most, famous martial artists to ever live. The number of movies, shows, video games, and more that Lee's work has inspired is practically incalculable, and a big part of that is Lee's contributions to 1970s cinema. Lee is widely credited with bringing Kung Fu and martial arts to the international mainstream feature filmography, all of which featured Lee performing his own stunts and action setpieces. Make no mistake, Lee was no stuntman, as he was able to back up his well-known cockiness with genuine skill and reverence for the art form. Through iconic films like Fist of Fury, The Way of the Dragon, and Enter the Dragon, Lee became one of the most well-known figures of the 1970s. The fact that Lee accomplished so much before his untimely death at the age of 32 makes his incredible feats and deeds even more impressive in a way.

While Bruce Lee has appeared as a character in fictional feature films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the Ip Man films, we've yet to get a bona fide biopic about him, which is decently surprising given the broad international appeal of Lee. If there's anyone who can handle this paramount task of nailing Bruce Lee's amazing story, however, it's Ang Lee. The Oscar-winning director is known for his diverse filmography and bold creative choices, but now the filmmaker will finally be returning to his martial arts moviemaking roots with this long-gestating epic. To learn more about the long-overdue true story and its cast, production status, and more, here is everything we know so far about Ang Lee's Bruce Lee biopic.

Related:10 Great Martial Arts Movie Stars That Aren't Jackie Chan or Bruce Lee

When Is Ang Lee's Bruce Lee Biopic Coming Out?

Image via Criterion

Though Ang Lee has been working on bringing Bruce Lee's story to screen for an incredibly long time, there is still no release date in sight for the director's Bruce Lee biopic. The project, which hasn't even begun filming yet, has been further delayed by the ongoing historic dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Until the strikes are finally resolved, we won't know when we can get our first glimpse at Ang Lee's take on the martial arts icon.

Where Can You Watch Ang Lee's Bruce Lee Biopic Coming Out?

Image via Jefferson Chacon

Even with a release date not yet being set, the scope and scale of the project seem large enough for it to get a theatrical release. The film will need that if it wants to get considered for Academy Award consideration, which Lee has had success with in the past. In fact, Ang Lee has yet to direct a film that has skipped theaters in favor of a straight-to-streaming release.

The strong likelihood of a theatrical release doesn't rule out the possibility of a streaming release later down the line. Being a production of the Sony-owned 3000 Pictures, it's possible we could see Ang Lee's Bruce Lee biopic come to Netflix after its likely theatrical run. Sony has frequently collaborated with Netflix for the streaming releases of their films.

Does Ang Lee's Bruce Lee Biopic Have a Trailer Yet?

With filming not yet able to begin for Ang Lee's Bruce Lee biopic due to the industry strikes, we won't get to see a trailer for the highly anticipated film until it enters the post-production phase at a later date.

Who Stars in Ang Lee's Bruce Lee Biopic?

Image via Warner Bros.

Ang Lee is known for making unique creative decisions for his films, and the one he made for his Bruce Lee biopic hits close to home. The Bruce Lee of Ang Lee's biopic will be played by Ang Lee's own son, Mason Lee. This won't be the first time that Mason has appeared in one of his father's films, as he also made an appearance in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Mason Lee's other past work includes The Hangover Part II and Made in Taiwan.

What Is Ang Lee's Bruce Lee Biopic About?

Image via Bruce Lee Entertainment

Apart from the obvious being the film will explore the life of the martial arts legend, producer Lawrence Grey shared some more details on what Bruce Lee fans can expect to see in the film once filming finally starts. In an interview with Collider's own editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub, Grey spoke about how the film will focus on Bruce Lee's entire life, but will take a specific look at Lee's time during the era when he made Enter the Dragon, which was one of his last and most revered films:

"“What we realized was that the time period of Bruce's life around the making of ‘Enter the Dragon’ was a moment where so many different thematic threads were connecting, and there was a confluence of an incredible amount of drama and conflict in his life. So, we use that as sort of an axis around which to revolve his world. From there, I think the director would say it's a kaleidoscopic journey through his life. It has a traditional non-narrative structure and is really thematically and experientially connected.”

That kaleidoscopic journey is also expected to be a lengthy one, as Grey also confirmed that the initial screenplay for the project was around 350 pages long. That translates to approximately 5 hours and 50 minutes of total screen time, and nearly made the epic film into a limited series.

Who Is Making Ang Lee's Bruce Lee Biopic?

Image via ABC

Big surprise incoming. Ang Lee will be directing Ang Lee's Bruce Lee biopic. Ang Lee exploded onto the scene with his directorial feature debut of Pushing Hands. He later reached even more popularity by directing the critically acclaimed and widely adored Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Both of those films had a huge emphasis on martial arts, but that's a subgenre that Lee hasn't explored since Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. That's not to say he still hasn't had success, as Lee would also have awards show darlings in Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi, the latter of which would earn Lee an Academy Award for Best Director.

Producing the film is Lawrence Grey, who previously produced Lights Out, The Laundromat, and Pain Hustlers.

When Does Ang Lee's Bruce Lee Biopic Start Filming?

Image via National General Pictures

Ang Lee's Bruce Lee Biopic won't be able to start until the ongoing industry strikes are resolved officially. Once they eventually do, though, Lawrence Grey stated in his interview with Steve Weintraub that the film could start filming quite soon after.