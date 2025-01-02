When the topic of the greatest American rock stars comes up, it's indisputable that Bruce Springsteen's name can be heard unanimously on the lips of millions around the world. His legacy as a hero for the people, often capturing the struggles of the working class and injustice in his songs has meant his music resonates across the United States and beyond.

One of the albums that fans have hailed most for doing just that is the Boss' 1982 record "Nebraska." It harmoniously captured the anxiety-ridden state of society, delving into themes of isolation, economic despair, mortality and ultimately redemption. The album went on to prove pivotal to Springsteen's career establishing him as a mighty songwriter and storyteller for decades to come. It was so influential that author Warren Zanes decided to unpack its impact in novel "Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska." A year on from the book's release, it is being used as inspiration for a silver screen biopic on the Boss titled Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film is set to star The Bear's Jeremy Allen White in the titular role - a casting the Boss himself has now given the green light to.

'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Stars Jeremy Allen as a Young Bruce Springsteen

According to Entertainment Weekly, during an interview with Sirius XM's Jim Rotolo, the Boss gave Allen's vocal and overall casting the seal of approval: "He sings very well. It's a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting." Sprinsgteen's cast endorsement comes just months after a trio of names were added to the line-up. The cast includes The Daughter actress Odessa Young as a romantic interest of young Bruce, Succession star Jeremy Strong as his manager Jon Landau and Venom: The Last Dance's Stephen Graham as his father Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is not the first feature film to be made about the Boss. Back in 2019, Gurinder Chadha transformed British Journalist Sarfraz Manzoor's heartfelt memoir Greetings from Bury Park into a moving film titled Blinded by the Light. It captured the life-changing influence Springsteen's music had on a young Pakistani-British teenager named 1980s England, with the Boss being credited for helping him find his own voice amid a battle with cultural identity and family expectations. The film was loudly applauded by Springsteen who widely spoke about how moved he was that his music had such a profound impact on Manzoor.

Deliver Me From Nowhere does not yet have a release date but it is slated for release during 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for updates.