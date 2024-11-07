"They say you gotta stay hungry, hey baby I'm just about starving tonight," Bruce Springsteen is undeniably famous for singing to his legion of fans on stage — and it looks like eager audiences will be more than satiated with a fresh new cast announcement for the Boss' upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. Sleepless in Seattle actress Gaby Hoffmann, The Santa Clause actor David Krumholtz, and The Order's Marc Maron are all set to join the cast of the Boss' upcoming biopic, according to Variety.

Hoffmann is slated to take on the role of Springsteen's late mother, Adele Ann Springsteen, Krumholtz will take on the role of music executive Al Teller and Maron will take on the role of legendary music producer Chuck Plotkin, who was crucial in turning Springsteen’s cassettes into a record. The trio are expected to join Succession actor Jeremy Strong, who will play Springsteen's manager Jon Landau, Venom: The Last Dance actor Stephen Graham as the Boss' father Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen and The Staircase actress Odessa Young, as a former flame of a young Springsteen. The line-up will join The Bear's Jeremy Allen White who has already been announced in the lead role as the all-American hero himself. The film is set to capture the making of arguably Springsteen's most groundbreaking album to date, his 1982 record "Nebraska."

'Deliver Me From Nowhere' Will Unpack the Making of Bruce Springsteen's Album "Nebraska"

Image via Hulu

The record marked a departure from the Boss' upbeat anthemic sound. It received global acclaim for poetically capturing the downtrodden, anxiety-drenched feeling spread across America at the time. The album was recorded by the Boss alone in his bedroom on a four-track recorder. He planned to bring it to life with the E-Street Band but never did, instead opting to release the original recordings in what made for a raw and real sound.

"Nebraska" was so monumental that musician Warren Zanes wrote a novel solely about the making of it and titled it "Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska." The book only hit shelves last year and preparations for it to be transformed into a theatrical epic are already well underway with filming tipped to take place in Springsteen's hometown of New Jersey and New York.

Deliver Me From Nowhere does not yet have a release date, but it is tipped to be released next year. Stay tuned at Collider for updates. You can catch Krumholtz in The Santa Clause on Disney+.

