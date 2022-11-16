Rock and roll great Bruce Springsteen's in-depth interview with Howard Stern, which aired last month on SiriusXM’s Howard 100, will be airing on HBO on Sunday, November, 27 at 10 p.m, right after The White Lotus airs the fifth episode of its ongoing second season. The interview will also be made available on HBO Max. Clips of the interview were only accessible to SiriusXM subscribers, however, Stern (upon Springsteen's approval) decided to make it widely available to more viewers after he deemed it "the greatest" interview he has ever done. In anticipation, HBO has released a minute-long teaser trailer that highlights some special moments from the interview.

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen is a detailed two-hour-long conversation between Springsteen and Stern and takes a deep dive into the former's illustrious 6-decade music career, while also touching on key aspects of his personal life. The intimate conversation also features in-studio performances from Springsteen on the acoustic guitar and the piano as he takes audiences down memory lane, chronicling the genesis behind some of his most acclaimed hits, including "Thunder Road", "The Rising," and "Born to Run," among others. The pair also discuss Springsteen’s new studio album, Only The Strong Survive, a cover album of fifteen R&B and soul songs which was released last week. The album is Springsteen's second cover album, following We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions, which was released in 2006.

"Bruce Springsteen is a few inches away from me and I am star-struck," Howard says in the opening of the teaser, to which a flattered Springsteen responds with a warm chuckle. Springsteen is then seen candidly discussing the struggles behind making music, revealing how he'd often have a musician's version of writer's block that can go on for years. His technique for songwriting, he reveals, is first getting a title and hoping to figure out the rest later. “You finally got me to cry on the air,” Stern says to Springsteen after he's just performed one of his hits. “It’s the first time ever. Wow.”

Image via HBO

Stern first announced the interview coming to HBO on his show on Monday morning, sharing that he thought "it was really a special moment." He further remarked that "Bruce Springsteen was generous, loose as a goose. The guy is singing, he’s talking. For those of you who have seen it on the SiriusXM app, you know what I’m talking about. And now, people who don’t have SiriusXM and have the HBO situation on their cable, they’ll be able to see it.”

The interview was the first time that Stern returned to his SiriusXM radio studio since the pandemic. It was produced by The Howard Stern Production Company, Thrill Hill Productions, and SiriusXM. Check out the teaser trailer from HBO below: