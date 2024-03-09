The action genre would not be what it is today without the incredible Bruce Willis. The star of over fifty action movies throughout his five-decades-long career, he's made a name for himself as one of the most entertaining leading men of all time. Usually playing the cocky, tough-as-nails, smart-alecky action hero archetype, Willis was the guy studios could count on to deliver an enjoyable and exciting movie-going experience.

Famously starting his career as a comedic actor alongside Cybill Shepherd on ABC's Moonlighting, Willis's star power quickly skyrocketed when he took the role of the wise-cracking, resourceful cop John McClane in the 1988 action smash hit Die Hard. After the film's massive critical and commercial success, Willis was unstoppable as he dominated the next two decades with his slew of impressive action hero roles. Although, sadly, his career has dwindled since the late 2010s, and he recently retired due to complications related to dementia, there's still no denying the impact this lovable action star has had on the genre and cinema as we know it today. In honor of this talented performer's career, here are the ten most exciting action movies from Bruce Willis' filmography.

10 'The Expendables 2' (2012)

Directed by Simon West

Where else can you find big-named action stars like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone for one giant, action-packed, over-the-top adventure? Released in 2012, Expendables 2 is arguably the best installment in the fan-favorite Expendables franchise, a film that goes all out with its violence, mayhem, and hilarious one-liners. Willis reprises his role as the team's mysterious CIA ally, Mr. Church, this time fighting alongside our heroes in an explosive finale to stop the sinister mercenary, Jean Vilain (Jean-Claude Van Damme).

Expendables 2 is the perfect action flick to go to for mindless fun. With ridiculous action scenes, implausible stunts, and cheesy dialog, it's a movie that doesn't require much attention but surely leaves viewers entertained from beginning to end. Though his role is minor, Willis is still entertaining when stacked alongside his fellow action icons, even hilariously trading a few iconic one-liners.

9 'Red' (2010)

Directed by Robert Schwentke

Willis is right at home in the spy genre as he stars alongside acclaimed actors Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and Helen Mirren in director Robert Schwentke's hilariously over-top action spy comedy Red. Co-starring Mary-Louise Parker, it sees Willis playing bored former black-ops agent Frank Moses as he comes out of retirement to recruit his old teammates to uncover a deadly government cover-up.

While it's far from the best spy film ever made, Red is still an enjoyable and entertaining shoot'em up action flick that doesn't hold back on the gunfights. While not quite as unique and convoluted as some spy thrillers, its mystery is enough to get any viewers invested in and root for the characters to succeed. It's worth watching Red to see Willis superbly playing off his co-stars, standing out in this impressive, big-name cast.

8 'Die Hard 2' (1990)

Directed by Renny Harlin

The most underrated installment in the franchise, 1990's Die Hard 2, surely doesn't skimp out on the exciting explosions and gunfights. Directed by Renny Harlin, director of other impressive '90s action flicks like The Long Kiss Goodnight and Cliffhanger, it sees everyone's favorite cop, John McClane, as he once again faces insurmountable odds when the rogue Special Forces Colonel William Stuart (William Sadler) holds Dulles International Airport hostage to free a powerful South American dictator (Franco Nero).

Die Hard 2 wasn't well received upon release because the film has too many similarities to the original. While there are issues, the film isn't a carbon copy of the first film. Die Hard 2 goes bigger and bolder than the original, featuring brutal fight scenes, thrilling chases, and even more fiery explosions. It was Willis's first test after Die Hard to see if he could keep his action star power rolling, and he succeeded thanks to this film's stellar $240 million box office returns.

Die Hard 2: Die Harder Release Date July 2, 1990 Director Renny Harlin Cast Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , William Atherton , William Sadler Reginald VelJohnson , Franco Nero Runtime 124 Main Genre Action

7 'Looper' (2012)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Before he became well known for directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out, Rian Johnson significantly contributed to the Sci-Fi genre with his 2012 action time travel thriller Looper. Starring Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, it follows a professional hitman named Joe who takes contracts killing targets sent back in time from the future to be disposed of in the present. However, when his employers in the future turn on him, Joe's forced into a terrible situation as he's tasked with killing his future self.

Though more of a sci-fi drama than a straightforward action movie, Looper is still a mind-bending thrill ride, full of impressive visuals and incredible acting in Willis's and Gordon-Levitt's parts. The two look and act believable as the same person, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt even going as far as wearing prosthetics and taking vocal lessons to portray a younger Bruce Willis more accurately. All these qualities of Looper certainly make it a stand-out in Willis's career and one destined to be a science fiction classic someday.

6 'Armageddon' (1998)

Directed by Michael Bay

Director Michael Bay and Bruce Willis proved to be an amazing pair when delivering the thrilling 1998 action disaster smash hit Armageddon. Co-starring Liv Tyler and Ben Affleck, it follows an exciting but ridiculous plot that sees Willis playing Harry Stamper, a professional deep-core driller who leads his team of roughneck oil workers on a dangerous mission to destroy an extinction-level asteroid before it hits Earth.

Armageddon is big, loud, highly improbable, and even a little emotionally manipulating, but never for a dull moment is it boring. The film knows it's mindless fun and doesn't let up on the excitement. Willis absolutely steals the show as Harry, giving so much coolness and intrigue to this truly heroic and respectable character. The film might be too ridiculous at times, but it has a perfect blend of action and disaster that fans of both genres would appreciate.

5 'The Last Boy Scout' (1991)

Directed by Tony Scott

Tony Scott's highly underrated and hilarious buddy cop action flick, The Last Boy Scout, certainly delivers the laughs and excitement. Released in 1991, the film stars Willis and legendary comedian Damon Waynes as they play an odd couple duo of crime solvers trying to uncover the link between a young woman's murder and a sinister criminal conspiracy between a crooked politician and the owner of a professional football team.

The Last Boy Scout has the perfect balance between action and comedy, with plenty of crowd-pleasing fighting scenes and shootouts but also plenty of laugh-out-loud and hilarious moments. Willis's and Wayne's pairing is a match made in heaven as the two brilliantly work off each other and make for an entertaining crime-fighting duo. Though it may have been greatly overshadowed by other impressive action movies in his career in the '90s, The Last Boy Scout shouldn't be overlooked from Willis's filmography.

The Last Boy Scout Release Date December 11, 1991 Director Tony Scott Cast Bruce Willis , Damon Wayans , Chelsea Field , Noble Willingham , taylor negron , Danielle Harris Runtime 105 Main Genre Action

4 'Live Free or Die Hard' (2007)

Directed by Len Wiseman

After a twelve-year hiatus, audiences might have thought Willis's days playing his iconic John McClane role were over. However, in 2007, audiences were treated to Live Free or Die Hard, a crowd-pleasing, triumphant, box-office smash hit return for the franchise that certainly doesn't disappoint with its action. Directed by Len Wiseman, it sees an older and more seasoned McClane as he faces a challenging technological threat. When a disgraced former defense cyber-security expert, Thomas Gabrial (Timothy Olyphant), declares war on the US government, it's up to McClane and a cocky young hacker named Matt Farrell (Justin Long) to stop this brilliant cyber-terrorist before he can bring the country to its knees.

Despite being fifty-two years old at the time, Bruce Willis gracefully slipped back into his role as an action icon. Live Free or Die Hard wows audiences with a fast pace and pulse-pounding action. With some decent special and practical effects, this is easily one of the most eye-catching installments in the Die Hard series. It surely doesn't fail to leave viewers entertained as they waited all these years to see their favorite action hero make a triumphant return to the big screen.

3 'Die Hard with a Vengeance' (1995)

Directed by John McTiernan

One of the greatest action movies of the 1990s, Die Hard with a Vengeance, nearly rivals the first film in terms of action and adventure. Trading the cramped, isolated settings of the previous two films for the bustling streets of New York, the story follows McClane along with an unwilling participant named Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) as they play a dangerous game of cat and mouse to stop a vengeful bomber named Simon (Jeremy Irons) from destroying half the city.

Though not quite as good as the original, Die Hard with a Vengeance is still an amazingly fun, intense action masterpiece in its own right. The film is easily the most suspenseful in Willis' career. The movie feels like a two-hour and eight-minute race as the viewers sit at the edge of their seats worrying how McClane and Zeus will survive another one of Simon's games. With its brilliant pacing, fantastic villain, and Willis and Jackson's excellent chemistry, Die Hard with a Vengeance is the best sequel in the series.

2 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Directed by Luc Besson

Luc Besson's The Fifth Element is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable and unique science fiction movies of the 1990s. Set in the distant future of the 23rd century, Willis plays former special forces soldier turned New York cab driver Korben Dallas, a man who unintentionally becomes involved in a world-saving mission to stop a monstrous arms dealer from getting hold of the powerful "four elements."

Co-starring Gary Oldman, Milla Jovovich, Ian Holm, and Chris Tucker, The Fifth Element was a box office smash hit that continues to be a fan favorite among sci-fi and action genre fans. Bruce Willis brings his usual action-hero charm to his role as Korben, but also adds humor and lightheartedness to this already campy and fun film.

1 'Die Hard' (1988)

Directed by John McTiernan

Was there ever any doubt? Taking the top spot clearly goes to the film that defined Bruce Willis' acting career forever, Die Hard. Co-starring alongside the legendary and late Alan Rickman, it tells the thrilling story of NYC cop John McClane as he finds himself out of his element and forced to fight as a one-man army after professional thieves, led by the cold-blooded and genius vault robber Hans Grueber, lay siege to the Nakatomi Corporation on Christmas Eve night.

There's no contest: Die Hard is the greatest Bruce Willis action movie of all time. It's quite simply one of the most influential films of the 1980s. It is a flawless action masterpiece that has spawned a billion-dollar franchise, countless knockoffs, and an entire generation of young cops wanting to be tough as the film's memorable hero. Willis' crowning achievement has cemented his legacy as an action icon for years to come.

