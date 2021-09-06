A new trailer for the upcoming crime-thriller Surviving the Game has been released. In the trailer, we get to see a man's dedication to saving his home when he is thrust into the middle of a drug bust gone wrong. Directed by James Cullen Bressack and written by Ross Peacock, Surviving the Game's ensemble cast includes Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis, Swen Temmel, and Sarah Roemer.

Right up Willis' alley with the action-thriller genre, the Lionsgate film is an interesting look at the lengths someone will go to protect what is theirs, and who doesn't want to see Willis and Murray teaming up in an action movie together?

While we don't get too much information from the trailer, we get enough to pique our interest about Surviving the Game. The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

"Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction) and Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”) star in this explosive crime-thriller. When cop David (Willis) is injured in a drug bust gone wrong, his partner, Cal, pursues the two criminals who shot him to a remote farm owned by troubled vet Eric (Murray). As Cal and Eric plot their defense, more of the gang arrives — along with a wounded David — and, outnumbered, the three heroes must use stealth, smarts, and marksmanship to take down the drug-dealing mob."

What we can see in the trailer is Murray's Eric is trying to keep his home safe while Willis' partner thinks that he is dead. What's fascinating is that Murray is thrown into this in the first place. The two criminals that shoot David and that his partner Cal is pursuing just happen to end up on his farm and it's very clear they are not prepared for Eric to be ready to do whatever it takes to keep the home that he had with his family.

Getting to see Murray and Willis team up with each other is a wonderful surprise, especially for fans of these actors, and they look like the perfect tag team to get the job done and defend Eric's home! For the Die Hard fans who love One Tree Hill, this one is a perfect movie for you!

Watch the Survive the Game trailer below. The film is available in select theaters, on Apple TV and everywhere you rent movies on October 8th. Available on Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th.

