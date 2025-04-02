In the ‘80s, Bruce Willis was the everyman star who knew how to have a good time. Between his popular Seagram's commercials, the wiseguy charm as an L.A. private detective on ABC’s Moonlighting, and his rise to box office action star in Die Hard, Willis could virtually do no wrong. In 1991, however, he was ready to show his sinister bad boy side in the psychological thriller, Mortal Thoughts.

Under the director of Alan Rudolph (Made in Heaven, Breakfast of Champions), Mortal Thoughts was an eventful picture for Willis and his then-wife Demi Moore to play against their established signature traits as actors. The Bayonne, New Jersey-set thriller about lifelong friends covering up a sudden death has a modern Shakespearean touch in which virtually every character has an uncompromising dark side. Though Willis’ screen time is limited, he relishes every scene as the ill-fated abusive drug addict husband Jimmy Urbanski.

Bruce Wills Channeled His Bad Boy Past in 'Mortal Thoughts'