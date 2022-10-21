Who would have thought we'd see the day when Bruce Willis would permanently retire? This writer definitely didn’t. But now that it's happening, it looks like the Die Hard star is going all guns blazing for the final showdown. His new action thriller trilogy, Detective Knight, is the proof. Set to be released across the holiday season, this series of three back-to-back crime action thrillers will be among his last films, which makes us both sad and excited at the same time.

The trilogy revolves around Detective James Knight (played by Willis) and is written by Edward John Drake, who is also the director of the series. The first of the trilogy, Detective Knight: Rogue is set around Halloween and follows Knight hunting down a gang of masked and armed robbers following a heist. The second movie, Detective Knight: Redemption, is set around Christmas and sees Knight caught up in a prison break led by The Christmas Bomber. The plot for the third movie of the series, Detective Knight: Independence, follows yet another high-octane chase for Knight as he tries to stop a misguided vigilante from wrecking the city on Independence Day.

In the last two years, Willis has appeared in about nine action thrillers, of which five of them are from 2022 alone, including the Detective Knight trilogy. While we are bummed out to see him go, there’s no doubt that the Hollywood legend’s acting journey is definitely going to end with a bang. Detective Knight: Rogue is produced by Corey Large, who also co-writes the screenplay for the movie, along with Randall Emmett and George Furla serving as co-producers. Whether you are a Bruce Willis fan or not, Detective Knight definitely merits a watch as a holiday season special, especially because the series is somewhat reminiscent of the Die Hard movies, two of which are set during the holidays. So, while you wait for the three movies to arrive at the theaters, why not check out the following guide with all the details of the plots, trailer, release dates, cast and characters, and everything we know so far about the Detective Knight trilogy?

When Are the Detective Knight Movies Releasing?

So far, the release dates for only two of the three films have been confirmed. Detective Knight: Rogue is being released by Lionsgate and is set to arrive in movie theaters for a limited release and simultaneously on VOD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 21, 2022. Detective Knight: Redemption is set for a Christmas release, slated to hit the theaters on December 9, 2022, followed by Detective Knight: Independence, which is expected to premiere on January 20, 2023 (this isn't officially confirmed yet, though).

Watch the Detective Knight Trailer

The official trailer for Detective Knight: Rogue is already out, but we are yet to see the trailers for the following two films. For now, you can watch the latest trailer above. From the nearly two-minute clip, it’s quite clear that this is going to be a no-frills, hardcore crime-action thriller series. Let’s take Rogue for example. Keeping up with the theme and the movie's genre, the explosive scenes and speedy action sequences are quite thrilling to watch, provided that's your kind of watch. The clip also introduces Willis as the badass L.A. detective along with other main characters.

Who's In the Detective Knight Series Cast?

Bruce Willis plays the titular character James Knight, who is obviously going to appear in all three movies. For Detective Knight: Rogue, the main cast members include Beau Mirchoff, Lochlyn Munro, Michael Eklund, Corey Large, and Jimmy Jean-Louis. Johnny Messner, Keeya King, Cody Kearsley, Dax Campbell, Jessica Rose, and Scott Cargle are also on the cast list. Trevor Gretzky is also set to appear in both Rogue and in Detective Knight: Redemption.

Lochlyn Munro will return for Detective Knight: Independence along with new cast members, including Willow Shields, Jack Kilmer, Alvaro Calderon, among others. Watch this space for complete cast and character information on Detective Knight: Redemption and Detective Knight: Independence, as and when they become available.

Who Are the Creators of the Detective Knight Series?

The Detective Knight trilogy comes from Australian screenwriter and filmmaker Edward John Drake, who cowrites the screenplay with Canadian writer, actor, and producer Corey Large. Large and Drake have previously worked together on Cosmic Sin and Apex. Drake has previously directed the Canadian thriller movie Broil, which was featured at the 2022 Fantaspoa and other film festivals.

Edward Drake has collaborated with Willis in all of his projects since 2020, including Cosmic Sin, American Siege, and Gasoline Alley. In fact, all his nine latest movies feature Willis in the lead, including the Detective Knight trilogy, as well as the upcoming project, Paradise City, where Willis will be reuniting with his Pulp Fiction co-star, John Travolta.

When Was the Detective Knight Trilogy Filmed?

Both Detective Knight: Rogue and Detective Knight: Redemption were written and directed by Drake for back-to-back productions, but the filming updates for Detective Knight: Independence is yet to become available. The second and third movies were earlier titled Christmas Knight and Devil’s Knight, respectively, which were later retitled Detective Knight: Redemption and Detective Knight: Independence. The principal photography for Detective Knight: Rogue started in October 2021, in New Mexico and was moved to Vancouver later that year. The filming was wrapped up in January 2022.

What Is Detective Knight’s Story?

Image via Lionsgate

The Detective Knight trilogy follows LAPD detective James Knight, who goes hunting down a new criminal/s in each story. It’s almost like Willis is bringing back the John McClane experience – a New York City cop gets on a new case and thwarts new enemies with every story. The first one, Detective Knight: Rogue, is set around Halloween. As the city gets on with its fear-fest celebrations, a gang of masked, armed robbers carry out a heist and, in a massive shootout, injures Knight’s partner. The slick gang members flee the city and end up in New York, with Knight in hot pursuit. But his presence in New York brings back Knight’s dark past and clashes with his current case, putting his mission in jeopardy. Knight must deal with his personal threats while hunting down the notorious gang of robbers.

In the second movie, Detective Knight: Redemption, the detective finds himself losing his badge and caught up in the middle of a jailbreak. It’s led by a violent and brutal fanatic named The Christmas Bomber and his Santa Claus disciples. He strikes a deal to take out the terrorists in exchange for his reinstatement. With the bomber’s henchmen terrorizing the city, Knight must seek justice. The third movie in the trilogy, Detective Knight: Independence, sees Knight once again in a maddening chase to stop a rogue vigilante and an out-of-control EMT vehicle from putting the city in danger, on Independence Day. But that’s not all, the detective’s race against time also involves saving his own home from a suspected explosion. Will this case finally free James Knight from his demons? Who knows? What we do know for sure is that Detective Knight: Independence will serve as Bruce Willis’ last movie before he bids adieu to the industry.