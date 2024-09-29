Die Hard is one of the most famous and beloved action films of all time. The straightforward yet tense plot of John McClane (Bruce Willis) and Hans Gruber's (Alan Rickman) game of cat and mouse, an incredibly written script, and fantastic performances from stars like Rickman, Willis and Reginald VelJohnson always make this a film worthy of a rewatch, especially around the holidays. Part of the reason Die Hard ranks as one of the best action films of all time is how authentic it feels. Not only do we feel each punch, gunshot, and kick, but we see Willis jumping from rooftops, performing a plethora of athletic action scenes and wild stunts. However, whilst it added so much to the stakes and enjoyment of Die Hard, there were almost disastrous consequences, with some scenes leading to some permanent damages for Bruce Willis's physical health.

Bruce Willis Lost His Hearing and Almost Died on the Set of ‘Die Hard'

Willis had to campaign hard for the role of John McClane, as explored in the book The Last Action Heroes: The Triumphs, Flops, and Feuds of Hollywood’s Kings of Carnage. As reported by Fox News, after all his work to secure the role, on his first day on set, Bruce Willis almost died. For one stunt where John McClane leaps off of a rooftop whilst explosions detonate around him, Willis was led to the top of a building, and covered in gel so he wouldn't catch on fire. An inflatable safety mat was placed five stories beneath Willis for him to land on. However, when he jumped, the explosions were triggered improperly, causing Willis to nearly miss the bag, which would have undoubtedly killed the actor. Despite this scary moment, Die Hard director John McTiernan said, in the same book, that Willis "loved doing" the stunts.

Whilst this incident ended fortunately for Willis, he has had his fair share of action scenes that haven't ended so happily, leaving the actor with permanent reminders of filming Die Hard. According to Willis in an interview with The Guardian, the actor lost “two-thirds” of his hearing in his left ear due to the volume of the guns he was firing on set. According to Slash Film, it was rumored that director John McTiernan used extra loud blanks on set for a sense of realism, and whilst we appreciate the practicality of the action, perhaps this wasn't entirely necessary.

Bruce Willis Thought He Had To Prove Himself on the Set of ‘Die Hard'

This obviously hasn't been the only time there has been an issue with weapons on set, with growing calls for there to be bans on the use of live firearms in films in more recent years. Notably, the recent The Crow remake decided on using airsoft guns, in lieu of the real thing, 30 years after the death of Brandon Lee. Rumer Willis, Bruce’s daughter, told the Toronto Sun that her dad believed he had to do the “cool guy” thing to carry on and push through, despite potentially unsafe conditions. This is a disheartening thing to imagine any actor having to experience, especially when one of the biggest attractions to the movie Die Hard is the fact that John McClane isn’t invincible. His feet bleed, he gets worn down, he gets hit, so he has to rest after fighting, which is where we get fantastic walkie-talkie scenes taunting or negotiating with Hans. We don’t need him to be invincible, so why do we expect the actor to be?

Bruce Willis has well proven himself to be a death-defying action star in real life, just as much as John McClane is in Die Hard. The film will always remain as of the most re-watchable films of all time, though this greatness did not come without cost. Bruce Willis not only risked his life but lost a great deal of his hearing, which was an unnecessary sacrifice that actors shouldn't have to make in this day and age. Neither John McClane nor Bruce Willis are invincible, and the stunts proved this to be true, though it's a shame that the theory even needed to be tested.

