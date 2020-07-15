Bruce Willis Is a Billionaire Breaking out the Big Guns in Exclusive ‘Hard Kill’ Trailer

Mercenaries are so hot right now! On the heels of Netflix hits Extraction and The Old Guard, we’ve got an exclusive trailer debut for Vertical Entertainment’s new action-thriller Hard Kill. Bruce Willis stars as tech billionaire Donovan Chalmers, who hires a team of mercenaries led by Jesse Metcalfe‘s Derek Miller to protect one of his most dangerous pieces of technology. But things go off the rails when a terrorist group kidnaps Chalmers daughters to try and get their hands on the tech, while Miller winds up face-to-face with an old enemy.

Co-written by Joe Russo and Chris LaMont (The Au Pair Nightmare) from a story by Clayton Haugen and Nikolai From, Hard Kill is directed by Matt Eskandari. The film also stars Natalie Eva Marie and arrives in theaters and on VOD August 28. Check out our exclusive trailer and poster debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hard Kill: