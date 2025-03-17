In his prime years, Bruce Willis was willing to take risks as an actor. Though he was viewed primarily as an action star, he often gave surprise turns in comedies and dramas that defied any perception of being a one-note performer. Such was the case when he lent his rare physical comedy talents in Blake Edwards’ romantic comedy Blind Date.

A year before Die Hard cemented him as a cinematic action star, Willis was viewed by Hollywood as a comedic everyman similar to Bill Murray when he landed his first leading role in a theatrical film. In 1987, Willis had already established a particular level of swagger as the star of ABC’s prime-time detective comedy Moonlighting. His star-making private eye, David Addison, had a bad boy quality for women as well as a charismatic macho attitude that made him the kind of friend that men wanted to share a beer with. None of that was the case in Blind Date with Willis playing a straight man in over his head.

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Los Angeles financial executive Walter Davis (Willis) had dreams of becoming a successful guitar player in the music scene before he settled into the corporate world to survive. This play-it-safe approach to life is put to the test when his brother Ted (Phil Hartman) arranges a blind date for his upcoming business dinner. The date happens to be Ted’s wife’s attractive cousin Nadia (Kim Basinger), who can “lose control” when she gets drunk. Walter ignores Ted’s warnings about Nadia’s drinking issue and gives her champagne during a private sit-down at a recording studio. The workaholic stiff eventually gets forced out of his comfort zone as he spends a night full of chaos caused by Nadia’s over-the-top drunk behavior and being put into wild situations. Though Walter and Nadia grow closer as the night goes on, their potential romance is threatened by Nadia’s obsessed ex, David (John Larroquette).

Blind Date shares similarities to Martin Scorsese’s After Hours with the comedic misadventures taking place mostly at night. What begins as a straightforward icebreaker at a local museum becomes hours of Walter’s humiliation at his business dinner, a bar brawl, and David’s never-ending chase that leaves both Walter and his car completely wrecked. Unfortunately, Blind Date does not have the high-brow humor of Edwards’ 10 nor is it as clever as the slapstick comedy of The Pink Panther franchise. Everything is played as on-the-nose sight gags lifted from television sitcoms rather than a cinematic farce.