The Big Picture Last Man Standing reimagines Yojimbo in a 1930s gangster movie setting, showcasing a lone gunman playing two crime families against each other.

Despite John Smith's change of heart, the film lacks depth, with choppy action and clunky dialogue, failing to utilize Bruce Willis' charisma effectively.

Kurosawa's enduring legacy is clear in Hollywood, where his films have heavily influenced modern narratives and character archetypes, even in less successful remakes.

In 1996, Bruce Willis starred in Last Man Standing, a modern update of Akira Kurosawa's classic 1961 samurai film, Yojimbo. Kurosawa's films, narratives, and character archetypes are so iconic that they've had an indelible effect on modern cinema over the past century, and Yojimbo is no exception. Throughout the 1960s, Kurosawa's directing style and films would also heavily influence Hollywood Westerns such as The Magnificent Seven, and Spaghetti Westerns like A Fistful of Dollars. Yojimbo essentially pioneered the narrative showcasing a wandering loner who arrives in a town featuring two warring groups, setting them against each other to earn profit. Usually, the loner is an antihero who finds redemption by helping an innocent young woman or mother who is being exploited or held captive by one of the bosses of the warring groups. Last Man Standing is written and directed by Walter Hill, the filmmaker behind The Warriors and 48 Hrs. Hill remakes Yojimbo through the lens of a 1940s, film noir-style gangster movie. The film remains an interesting oddity and a time capsule for films of the 1990s.

Last Man Standing A drifting gunslinger-for-hire finds himself in the middle of an ongoing war between the Irish and Italian mafia in a Prohibition era ghost town. Release Date September 20, 1996 Director Walter Hill Cast Bruce Willis , Bruce Dern , William Sanderson , Christopher Walken , David Patrick Kelly , Karina Lombard , Ned Eisenberg , Alexandra Powers Runtime 101 Minutes

Call Him John Smith

Image via Warner Bros.

Rather than portraying a wandering ronin samurai warrior, Willis stars in Last Man Standing as a stoic gunman for fire, John Smith, who early on in the film arrives in the small Texas border town of Jericho while en route to Mexico. Although the film maintains a Western-style locale like other remakes of Kurosawa's work, Last Man Standing is set during the 1930s Prohibition Era over the 1800s to reinforce its gangster movie lens. Smith's backstory is left ambiguous. He may or may not be a wanted killer, and his main interest in stopping in Jericho is to make money. Shortly after arriving in Jericho, Smith encounters some Irish gangsters, who work for the crime boss Doyle (David Patrick Kelly of Twin Peaks fame). Smith soon discovers that Doyle's Irish mafia is embroiled in a gang war with the Italian mob, led by Fredo Strozzi (Ned Eisenberg). Both gangs have set up shop in Jericho for their respective bootlegging interests, smuggling liquor in from Mexico and shipping it back up to their bosses in New York and Chicago. The activity of Doyle and Strozzi has crippled the town of Jericho, running out the decent, hardworking townsfolk.

After getting the lay of the land, Smith sees an opportunity brewing in Jericho, putting his considerable skills as a gunslinger to work. He quickly starts playing both the Italian and Irish gangs against each other, essentially having them bid for his skills. Meanwhile, Smith starts bribing the town sheriff, Ed Galt (Bruce Dern), and Strozzi's girlfriend, Lucy (Alexandra Powers). Through Sheriff Galt, Smith sends information between the two mobs for his benefit, and he pays Lucy to stay in the know about Strozzi's activities. John Smith serves as an analog to Sanjuro (Toshiro Mifune) from Yojimbo.

Bruce Willis Plays a Gunman With a Heart of Gold

Close

Despite claiming he was born without a conscience, Smith eventually has a change of heart, seeking to help the people and townsfolk who have been negatively affected by the gang violence that Doyle and Strozzi have brought to Jericho. He helps free Doyle's mistress, Felina (Karina Lombard), from the Irish gang's captivity, giving her the means to escape to Mexico and hopefully reunite with her daughter. Although Smith's goals are not altruistic, Smith appears to avoid shedding the blood of innocent people and seeks to end the crime families' grip on the town.

After being brutally beaten and tortured by Doyle's gang, Smith receives help from the local innkeeper of Jericho, Joe (William Sanderson), who nurses Smith back to health. Driven into a rage after Felina disappears, Doyle is manipulated into taking out the Italian mobsters, killing Strozzi and his cousin Giorgio (a pre-Sopranos Michael Imperioli). Smith saves Joe from captivity and then arranges a final shootout in the burnt remains of a roadhouse. Joe guns down Doyle as payback for the town of Jericho, and Smith kills Doyle's top enforcer, the scar-faced, sociopathic Hickey (Christopher Walken). With the town now free of the two crime families, Smith gets back in his car and drives away, heading to his original destination of Mexico, just as broke as when he arrived. It structurally follows many of the same beats as Yojimbo albeit without the same impact.

'Last Man Standing' Isn't as Great as Kurosawa's Film

Image via Warner Bros.

While Last Man Standing does have a somewhat interesting setup, restructuring Kurosawa's classic film Yojimbo as a gangster movie, the film feels massively shallow and dull. Smith's change of heart, midway through the film, plays as a rather sudden and strange decision, mainly provoked by a lone scene between Smith and a Texas Ranger, Captain Tom Pickett (Ken Jenkins), who warns Smith that the Rangers plan to come to the town and rid it of the gangs by a certain deadline.

During the 1990s, Willis was one of Hollywood's leading men due to the success of the Die Hard franchise. At the time, he recently starred in a string of successful films, such as Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys, and Die Hard With a Vengeance. Willis' meteoric success on the big screen earned him a $16-million+ payday for Last Man Standing, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The film boasted a hefty budget, coming in at about $67 million [that amount would be roughly double in today's value]. Willis portrays John Smith as a terse and soft-spoken antihero, and the role doesn't properly utilize Willis' unique charisma and sense of humor to match the wit of Sanjuro from Yojimbo. Smith also serves as the film's narrator, providing a noir-inspired, hard-boiled voice-over, which often states the obvious of what is unfolding onscreen that feels wholly unnecessary.

Christopher Walken, who portrays Doyle's brutal hitman, Hickey, speaks with a goofy Irish accent—but he’s at least somewhat memorable playing a brutal villain. Dern, as Sheriff Galt, provides convenient exposition to move the plot along, emerging as an ally to Smith’s character despite mildly profiting off of Doyle and Strozzi's activities early on in the picture. While Hill has done exceptional work in the past, the action and shootouts in the film look choppy at times. The film is also filled with moments of clunky dialogue and hammy acting performances. Last Man Standing looks like a film that was likely gutted in the editing room and during the post-production process. Multiple scenes and action sequences appear to be missing material that would add much-needed continuity and cohesion to the narrative.

Kurosawa's Enduring Legacy

Image Via Toho

Last Man Standing is by no means memorable, high-quality cinema, but it's more of a sign of how influential Kurosawa's work became to modern Hollywood. Many emerging filmmakers in the 1960s and 1970s sought to emulate or were heavily influenced by Kurosawa's work. Kurosawa's influence permeates throughout American media to this very day. The impact of The Hidden Fortress is evident in George Lucas' Star Wars: A New Hope. Yojimbo and Kurosawa's samurai films would eventually beget Sergio Leone's Spaghetti Westerns. More recently, Kurosawa's effect is apparent in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, which resembles the Kurosawa movie, Rashomon. Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is the Hollywood space fantasy version of Kurosawa's iconic film, Seven Samurai.

Kurosawa's films are classics for a reason, and his style and movies have endured the test of time. For better or worse, filmmakers continue to be influenced by his work. While Kurosawa typically shot films in the style of Japanese period settings, his character archetypes and narratives are universal. They can easily be updated and adapted to any period or setting, hence Walter Hill's attempt to remake Yojimbo during the 1930s Prohibition Era using warring mobsters from Chicago. Comparatively, Sergio Leone's unauthorized remake of Yojimbo, A Fistful of Dollars, is set in a border town in the 1870s, featuring Clint Eastwood as the lone gunman, Joe, aka The Man With No Name. Even a one-off episode of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 4: Sanctuary," recycles the Seven Samurai narrative.

The results are not always good, as in the case of Last Man Standing, a critical and commercial flop for its time. However, the film serves as a fascinating example of how heavily Kurosawa continues to influence Hollywood decades after his original films were released.

Last Man Standing is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon