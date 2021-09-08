With more than 35,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, sreaming platform Tubi announced an original movie starring Bruce Willis to debut in Spring 2022.

Corrective Measures is an action-thriller based on the fan-favorite graphic novel by Grant Chastain. It follows the prisoners of San Tiburon, the world’s most dangerous maximum-security penitentiary and home to the world’s most treacherous super-powered criminals. The movie will be directed, written, and produced by Sean Patrick O’Reilly (Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom), who is making his debut in a live-action feature film.

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, announced he’s excited to bring the celebrated comic book series to life, and stated he’s committed to giving Tubi audiences a broad array of compelling original content. Over the coming year, 140+ hours of all-new content are set to debut on Tubi, including Tubi Original Documentaries from FOX Alternative Entertainment; animated titles from FOX Entertainment’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment; and premium independent-minded titles across the Black Cinema, thriller, horror, sci-fi, romance and Western genres.

Director, writer and producer O’Reilly revealed his excitement of finally being able to work on a project he’s been in love with for a long while:

“CORRECTIVE MEASURES is a project I've been wanting to see come to life from the pages of Arcana's graphic novel series for a long time. Overseeing this project from script to screen has been an incredible journey, and to have my live-action directing debut at this level with so many talented cast and crew is truly a dream come true. Directing, writing and producing CORRECTIVE MEASURES was such an incredible experience and I cannot think of a better partner than FOX and Tubi for Arcana's launch into live action productions.”

You can read the official synopsis for the movie below:

CORRECTIVE MEASURES takes place at San Tiburon, an Ubermax prison hidden in the Great Northwest, resided by monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all equipped with 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars. Most notorious among them is Julius “The Lobe” Loeb (Willis), a super genius sitting on an untraceable fortune. Warden Devlin (Rooker) is arguably as corrupt as his charges, with his sole interest in The Lobe’s riches, and has been trying to crack The Lobe for years without success. The fragile peace of the prison is thrown into chaos with the arrival of Payback (Dan Payne, “Watchmen”), a murderous vigilante with red intentions on the entire prison community, and Diego Diaz (Brennan Mejia, “Power Rangers”), a driver on a trumped-up sentence. As tensions among the inmates and staff heighten, anarchy engulfs the prison and order is turned upside down. CORRECTIVE MEASURES is the story of an everyman’s journey into darkness, as the actions the guards and staff are forced to take at the prison slowly render them no better than the men and women at the prison.

Tubi has the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming.

Corrective Measures is set to premiere on Tubi in Spring 2022.

