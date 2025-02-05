Bruce Willis has one of the most diverse and successful resumes in Hollywood, with an array of iconic films across a myriad of genres. From his seminal action (Christmas?) movie, Die Hard, to the stylized crime drama of Pulp Fiction, there's always a Willis feature that's worth a watch. Despite being seen as an action star, Willis' most lucrative film is actually the subtle psychological horror, The Sixth Sense, a movie that he never planned on starring in.

This most pivotal moment in his career actually came about from a big movie failure — one that cost a production studio millions of dollars. After costing Disney millions of dollars due to a failed movie production, Willis signed on to a set of three projects at a lower salary in order to compensate for the financial loss. This ultimately proved providential, as Willis' next three films would not just be some of his most financially successful, but would be some of the most defining roles in his career.

Bruce Willis Stopped Production on 'Broadway Brawler'

In 1997, Bruce Willis was set to star in a Disney romantic comedy called Broadway Brawler, a rom-com in the vein of Jerry Maguire that followed a retired hockey player's budding new romance. However, after years of pre-production and nearly a month of filming, creative conflict and the firing of several key members resulted in the entire movie being scrapped. And at the center of this production brawl was one Bruce Willis.

The LA Times recounted the timeline of events that led to this project's failure, which started when Willis, also a producer on the film, fired the director Lee Grant, co-producer Joe Feury, cinematrographer William Fraker, and wardrobe designer Carol Oditz. According to Grant, Willis strong-armed the production of the movie, pushing for his vision of the film, and even stepping on the director's toes to tell the other performer how to act. After firing key figures in the creative team, Willis hired director Dennis Dugan to step in, but he only lasted a day before production was put on hold. The damage, however, was already done. By this point in production, they had already used roughly $17 million of their $28 million budget, which included Willis' own hefty fee. Rather than getting sued, Willis and producer Joe Roth agreed to three film projects at an immensely lower salary in order to pay off the debt.

One of the Three Movies Bruce Willis Agreed To Star in Was 'The Sixth Sense'