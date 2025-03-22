Bruce Willis is often thought of as one of the most widely influential action stars of all-time, as Die Hard is often cited as one of the greatest films in the history of the genre. That being said, Willis is also a far more versatile actor than he is given credit for; between playing a luckless boxer in Pulp Fiction, a child psychologist in The Sixth Sense, a closeted superhero in Unbreakable, and a caring law enforcement official in Moonrise Kingdom. Willis is often drawn to working with respected filmmakers, which is why it was not a surprise that he collaborated with Antoine Fuqua, the acclaimed director of Training Day. Although both had done their fair share of populist entertainment in the past, they collaborated for a film that was far more serious in its intent; Tears of the Sun is a brutal depiction of modern warfare that features Willis in a riveting role as a determined veteran.

What Is ‘Tears of the Sun’ About?