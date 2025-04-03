Bruce Willis is one of our most successful actors, creating timeless characters in everything from Moonlighting, to the Die Hard franchise, and The Sixth Sense. In the latter, he was part of one of the biggest twists in film history, with the last scene revealing that he has been a ghost the entire time. M. Night Shyamalan's movie was one of the biggest of Willis' career, but nearly a decade earlier he had the chance to play a similar character in 1990's Ghost. Not only that, but he could have acted alongside his then-wife, Demi Moore, but Willis turned it down for a reason he regrets.

'Ghost' Was the Biggest Movie of 1990