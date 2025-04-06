The massive success of Die Hard and its sequels made Bruce Willis one of the biggest action heroes during the ‘90s. Yet, the megastar distinguished himself from his action peers by taking roles to showcase his dark side in films such as Mortal Thoughts and The Siege. In 1997, Willis did away with all the wisecracks and everyman heroics to play a cold-blooded killer in The Jackal.

Director Michael Caton-Jones helmed the remake of the classic 1973 thriller The Day of the Jackal, based on the novel by Fredrick Forsyth, which was later adapted into a TV series for Peacock, starring Eddie Redmayne in the title role. The 1997 film took the book's original concept of an international killer hired for a political assassination and modernized it with high-octane spectacle and cold-blooded brutality. The remake does not retain the slow burn of the 1973 original despite having the gravitas of Willis’ co-stars Richard Gere, Sidney Poitier, and Diane Venora. Though the number of previous villain roles was outnumbered by his more charming protagonist characters at the time, The Jackal was Willis' scariest role at that point in his career.

How Different Is 'The Jackal' From the Original 1973 Thriller?