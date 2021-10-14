Halle Berry is ready to kick-ass — in every sense of the expression. The Academy Award winner is stepping to the other side of the camera to direct herself in Bruised. The film marks the directorial debut of Berry, who calls it her passion project. The story follows a former MMA star who gets another chance at the octagon after an abrupt stop in her career.

The trailer reveals that Berry will definitely be bruised: a black eye seems to be a permanent feature to her character, Jackie Justice, a former MMA powerhouse who now walks away from fights. It also reveals Jackie’s been through hell and back, and after years of physical challenges, she’ll take on a mission she never saw coming: raising her estranged child.

Bruised will be getting in an awards-friendly release date, which signals that Netflix is probably aiming for some recognition of Berry’s work. After being the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress, can she make history again in the directing category? Netflix certainly seems to think she has a shot.

Netflix will release Bruised in select theaters on November 17, and will be available to stream a week later, on November 24. Check out the trailer for Bruised below.

Here is the official synopsis for Bruised.

Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.

