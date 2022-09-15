During a press tour for Bruiser (the debut feature film from acclaimed short film director Miles Warren), the filmmaker and members of the main cast visited the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to talk about the movie. Bruiser has been gaining a lot of momentum through word-of-mouth during the Toronto Film Festival, where it had early screenings. One of the people who got to check it out was our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, who had a lot to unpack after the experience.

Bruiser tells the story of a teenage Black boy who feels the need to toughen up after a violent episode. He then starts learning lessons on toxic masculinity from different father figures and his mother, and ends up discovering that his very existence is rooted in violence. The movie is a follow-up to an award-winning short film of the same name by the freshman director, who got praised for his work across several festivals in 2021.

During the interview, Warren was accompanied by main cast members Jalyn Hall (All American), Shinelle Azoroh (Don’t Let Go), and Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight). The group did a deep-dive into some scenes of Bruiser — including the very first and the very last (with no spoilers) —, talked about their own personal experiences with approaching the script, and revealed fun behind-the-scenes stories.

Image via TIFF

You can check out the full interview in the video above to learn a lot more about Bruiser, including:

Director Mark Warren describes his own movie;

Shinelle Azoroh talks about how love is depicted through her character Monica;

Jalyn Hall comments on how he relates to his character Darius;

Trevante Rhodes observes how Bruiser treats paternity;

Warren dissects the very first shot of the film, and explains why he uses the 4:3 aspect ratio;

Hall reveals which scene was the most difficult to shoot;

Azeroh describes being “terrified” about a particular scene;

Warren reveals having to gear up and film the ending in two days;

The group reveals how much of the script was improvised or tweaked;

Warren reveals the challenges – and fun parts – of filming on a Ferris wheel;

How much the movie changed during the final editing process, and when it was finished;

How they expect audiences to react to Bruiser and what they want people to take away from the experience;

Hall reveals his mother’s hilarious reaction to the story.

